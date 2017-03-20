CreditRiskMonitor 2016 Operating Results

CreditRiskMonitor reports operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - CreditRiskMonitor ( OTCQX : CRMZ) reported that revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 increased 3% to $12.81 million compared to fiscal 2015. Net income for fiscal 2016 was approximately $52,400 compared to $513,200 in the prior year. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of 2016 increased to $9.22 million from the 2015 year-end balance of $8.96 million.

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, "2016's reported earnings were negatively impacted by our decision to increase our investment in new marketing infrastructure and programs. The head of this marketing effort resigned mid-year, and this initiative fell short of our 2016 plans. We have hired a new marketing leader, and expect to see the positive impact of this investment in 2018. We're still debt-free and our strong balance sheet provides us with financial flexibility to manage our company for long-term results."

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 2016 2015 Operating revenues $ 12,814,390 $ 12,486,316 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 4,944,053 4,665,360 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,495,742 6,685,528 Depreciation and amortization 200,136 218,621 Total operating expenses 12,639,931 11,569,509 Income from operations 174,459 916,807 Other income, net 27,183 2,344 Income before income taxes 201,642 919,151 Provision for income taxes (149,199 ) (405,965 ) Net income $ 52,443 $ 513,186 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $ - $ 0.05 Diluted $ - $ 0.05

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,222,343 $ 8,717,899 Marketable securities -- 245,474 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,000 2,090,676 1,927,428 Other current assets 487,257 555,871 Total current assets 11,800,276 11,446,672 . Property and equipment, net 430,324 395,026 Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 23,763 33,999 Total assets $ 14,208,823 $ 13,830,157 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 8,088,958 $ 7,436,764 Accounts payable 96,725 78,267 Accrued expenses 1,282,126 1,241,317 Total current liabilities 9,467,809 8,756,348 Deferred taxes on income, net 762,403 759,454 Other liabilities 12,574 4,314 Total liabilities 10,242,786 9,520,116 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 and10,722,321 shares, respectively

107,224

107,223 Additional paid-in capital 29,419,463 29,279,791 Accumulated deficit (25,560,650 ) (25,076,973 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,966,037 4,310,041 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,208,823 $ 13,830,157

About CreditRiskMonitor

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor's primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects more than $100 billion of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, as well as the company's proprietary FRISK® score.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.