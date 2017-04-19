Crednology Holding Corp. Files Financial Statements for the Year Ended 12.31.2016

Benefits of The New Acquisitions Beginning to Show

NORTHRIDGE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Crednology Holding Corp. ( OTC PINK : COHO) ("Crednology") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 12.31.16. A breakdown of the results is as follows:

Revenues for Fiscal 2016 have increased by $165,581 from Fiscal 2015 to $774,877





Gross Profit for Fiscal 2016 has increased by $83,992 from Fiscal 2015 to $693,288





EBITDA for Fiscal 2016 has increased by $175,637 from Fiscal 2015 to $252,060





These improving numbers include less than three months of the revenues from Crednology's three new wholly owned subsidiaries.

Orie Rechtman, CEO of Crednology Holding Corp., commented, "We believe this is just the beginning of the growth in Revenues and EBITDA as we expect strong results for Fiscal 2017. Our aim is to Improve Shareholder Value by continuing internal growth, particularly in our E Waste division, as well as the acquisition of strategic new companies within our industry sectors."

About Crednology Holding Corp.

Crednology Holding Corp., a Delaware corporation, is a public holding company that has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a strategic combination of organic growth, mergers and profitable acquisitions.

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as the Electronic Waste and Recycling business. The main products and services include cloud computing and virtual environment, disaster recovery and business continuity and managed services to corporate accounts as well as the recycling and disposal of E-Waste and other materials.

The market for cloud computing is growing at a staggering pace. In 2015 the industry experienced a rapid growth of 33% with the segment of business reaching over $16 billion by the year end. This market trend is expected to continue with growth of approximately 30% expected annually for the next few years. E-Waste is growing at a significant pace with double digit increases anticipated annually over the next few years.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement are not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.