MILPITAS, CA --(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Credo Semiconductor, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, today announced that it received TSMC's 2017 Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year Award in the category of Specialty Technology IP.

"Credo has emerged as valuable OIP partner to TSMC by enriching our ecosystem with leading edge SerDes technology that is critical to enabling next generation data center solutions," said Suk Lee, TSMC Senior Director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. "This distinction recognizes their performance in providing high performance SerDes IP in TSMC's advanced process nodes."

Credo provides a comprehensive portfolio of 28G NRZ and 56G PAM-4 SerDes IP solutions for a wide range of applications including hyperscale data centers, high performance computing, artificial intellingence, enterprise networks, and service provider networks. Leveraging Credo's unique, patented mixed signal processing technology, Credo's SerDes delivers industry-leading performance and low power on a wide range of TSMC process nodes.

"The award recognition from TSMC reflects our long-standing partnership and further strengthens our ongoing commitment to delivering a strong SerDes IP portfolio for next generation SoC designs," said Bill Brennan, President and CEO of Credo. "We continue to see intense demand for faster interconnect solutions, and our goal is to enable the market transition to higher speeds through our collaboration with TSMC."

About Credo Semiconductor

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. Credo has offices in Milpitas, California, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information: www.credosemi.com