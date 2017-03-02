CredSpark Named Newest Member of the Degreed Partnership Program

CredSpark Joins Vibrant Group of Innovators Dedicated to Creating More Meaningful Learning Experiences for Employees

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Degreed, the fast-growing company that has created an engaging, beautiful and intuitive way to empower and recognize all forms of professional and lifelong learning, today announced details of its partnership with CredSpark, a company that brings the power of formative assessment to corporate training.

"CredSpark is assessing informal learning for a growing list of corporations including IBM, publishers such as Atlantic Media, and learning providers such as Degreed," said Lev Kaye, founder and CEO of CredSpark. "We're thrilled to have such a forward-thinking professional learning company as Degreed adopt CredSpark as their embedded assessment provider. Starting next month, Degreed's clients will be able to author and publish assessments from within the Degreed portal, using CredSpark's software."

With the rise in informal learning opportunities comes the increasing need for a mechanism to assess how well learners are retaining their newfound knowledge. The partnership between Degreed and CredSpark provides an informal assessment tool that can help reinforce and crystalize individuals' informal learning efforts. Enterprise customers also can use the integrated solution to create knowledge checks to determine the effectiveness of their learning content.

"Today's workers are learning every day, in a variety of ways, on and offline. In fact, more than 70 percent of workers we've surveyed say they learned something useful for their job from an article, a video or a book in the last 24 hours," said David Blake, CEO and co-founder of Degreed. "Strategic alliances with partners like CredSpark enable us to continue to introduce innovative learning technology solutions that inspire lifelong learning and result in the transformation of organizations' learning and development programs."

Since its founding in 2012, Degreed has enabled individuals and organizations to find, track and recognize all their learning. Developed with the understanding that there is no single path to expertise, the Degreed platform enables users to set personal learning goals and expand their skill sets in their areas of interest. It also enables businesses to create learning objectives and pathways for their teams, while building a culture of consistent and continuous learning.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

About CredSpark

CredSpark is the leading platform for informal professional assessment. CredSpark works with learning providers, publishers and brands to deliver engaging, targeted assessments to their audiences, which in turn uncover knowledge gaps, generate unique insights, and guide learners to additional resources.