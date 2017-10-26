Crescent Point Announces Strong Q3 2017 Results and Upwardly Revised 2017 Guidance

All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This press release contains forward-looking information and references to non-GAAP financial measures. Significant related assumptions and risk factors, and reconciliations are described under the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and the Forward-Looking Statements and Reserves Data sections of this press release, respectively.

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved third quarter 2017 average production growth of 10 percent year-over-year.

Increased 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d from 174,500 boe/d based on positive operating results.

Advanced new play development in Uinta and Williston basins, organically expanding resource base and inventory.

Transacted over $190 million of non-core dispositions at an accretive metric of approximately $64,000 per flowing boe.

"We continue to exceed our targets and achieve growth within our high quality assets," said Scott Saxberg, president and CEO of Crescent Point. "We are also expanding our large oil-in-place resource base with successful new play development. One key highlight in 2017 is our progress in Uinta, which has led to new horizontal drilling locations, potentially doubling the productive capacity of our total corporate inventory."

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Crescent Point achieved average production of 176,069 boe/d. This increase of over 15,000 boe/d since third quarter 2016 is driven by growth in each of the Company's core resource plays.

In the Uinta Basin, Crescent Point advanced horizontal development across multiple zones while delivering strong results. The Company's previously reported one-mile Wasatch well continues to flow at approximately 1,000 boe/d and has produced over 200 mboe in only 125 days. Crescent Point also recently completed a successful one-mile Uteland Butte well with a 60-day flow rate of approximately 640 boe/d. Initial production rates for the Wasatch and Uteland Butte wells were comprised of over 90 percent oil and liquids, similar to results from the Company's Castle Peak program. Further optimizing its capital efficiencies, Crescent Point plans to complete vertically stacked two-mile horizontals targeting each of the Castle Peak, Wasatch and Uteland Butte zones in fourth quarter 2017.

During 2017, the Company increased its strategic position in the Flat Lake resource play by adding approximately 500 net sections targeting multiple zones, including a new large developing resource in the Lodgepole zone.

Crescent Point is improving capital efficiencies and ultimate recoveries by advancing new technologies such as its Injection Control Device (ICD) waterflood systems. The Company currently has 46 ICD waterflood systems in place showing encouraging results and remains on track to have a total of 50 ICD systems installed by year end.

As part of its operations improvement program, Crescent Point continued the implementation of remote field monitoring and automation pilots in its core areas to reduce downtime, optimize wellbores and increase staff efficiency. The Company also recently initiated a solar power pilot in Saskatchewan supporting its climate change initiatives.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Funds flow from operations totaled $389.0 million or $0.71 per share diluted. Crescent Point achieved a payout ratio of 13 percent based on cash dividends paid of $0.09 per share during the quarter.

The Company spent $423.7 million on drilling and development activities during third quarter, drilling 251.0 (201.2 net) wells. Total capital expenditures, including land, seismic and facilities were $505.7 million.

During third quarter 2017, Crescent Point completed or entered into agreements to dispose of over $190 million of non- core assets. The Company expects the majority of these transactions to close during fourth quarter 2017 and continues to market additional non-core assets.

Crescent Point continued to add oil hedges during third quarter 2017 as part of its risk management program. As at October 23, 2017, 48 percent of fourth quarter 2017 oil production, net of royalty interest, and 25 percent of first half 2018 oil production, net of royalty interest, are hedged at a weighted average market value price of approximately CDN$70.00/bbl. The Company has also recently added oil hedges through to second quarter 2019 and continues to have a significant amount of natural gas production hedged through 2019 at a weighted average price of CDN$2.82/GJ.

Crescent Point retains a significant amount of liquidity with no material near-term debt maturities. As at September 30, 2017, the Company's cash and unutilized credit capacity was approximately $1.5 billion.

OUTLOOK AND INCREASED 2017 GUIDANCE

Crescent Point is increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d, up from 174,500 boe/d. The Company's exit guidance remains unchanged at 183,000 boe/d as it is in the process of disposing additional non-core assets.

"This year alone, we have increased our production guidance for the second consecutive quarter," said Saxberg. "Organically, we have also increased our land base, potentially doubled the productive capacity of our corporate inventory and identified new future growth areas in each of the Uinta and Williston basins."

Crescent Point's third quarter dispositions and agreements entered into subsequent to the quarter will fund a planned increase to the Company's total 2017 capital expenditures budget of $100 million. This increased budget primarily reflects capital allocated toward new play development in the Uinta and Williston basins, including a new zone within the Flat Lake resource play.

"We are focused on maintaining a strong financial position by balancing cash outflows with inflows, including acquisitions and dispositions," said Saxberg. "Year-to-date, we have now sold or reached agreements to dispose of approximately $280 million of non-core assets and will direct proceeds toward debt reduction, our increased capital program and additional growth opportunities."

Similar to prior years, the Company expects to release its 2018 guidance in late fourth quarter 2017 or early January 2018.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Drilling Results

The following table summarizes Crescent Point's drilling results for the three months ended September 30, 2017:

Three months ended September 30, 2017 Gas Oil D&A Service Standing Total Net % Success Williston Basin (1) - 113 - - - 113 99.5 100 Southwest Saskatchewan - 107 - - - 107 84.5 100 Uinta Basin (1) - 23 - - - 23 9.9 100 Other - 8 - - - 8 7.3 100 Total - 251 - - - 251 201.2 100

(1) The net well count is subject to final working interest determination

Third Quarter Operations Highlights and Summary

In the Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan resource plays, the Company's development strategy included a combination of low-risk, high-return infill development and step-out drilling to expand economic boundaries and down-spacing to identify new drilling locations.

Throughout 2017, Crescent Point increased its strategic position in the multi-zone Flat Lake resource play within the Williston Basin by adding approximately 500 net sections. These lands provide large resource potential in a number of formations, including the Torquay, Ratcliffe and the new Lodgepole zone that the Company has identified with its step-out drilling program. During 2017, Crescent Point drilled several wells and proved oil productivity in the Lodgepole, which remains in an early stage of development. The Company now owns approximately 600 net sections targeting the Lodgepole zone at an average entry cost of approximately $40 per acre.

In the Uinta Basin, the Company's third quarter horizontal program included successful one-mile and two-mile horizontal wells targeting the Castle Peak, Wasatch and Uteland Butte zones. Crescent Point also initiated horizontal drilling on its new operating lands on the western portion of the basin with encouraging initial results.

The Company delineated a new zone in the Uinta Basin and completed a one-mile horizontal Uteland Butte well that flowed at approximately 640 boe/d after an initial 60-day period. Crescent Point's previously reported one-mile Wasatch well continues to flow without pump assistance at an impressive rate of approximately 1,000 boe/d and has produced over 200 mboe in 125 days.

The Company's fourth quarter 2017 Uinta Basin program is expected to further expand the resource play. This will be achieved with a step-out program on the western portion of the basin, vertically stacked two-mile horizontal development targeting each of the Castle Peak, Wasatch and Uteland Butte zones and additional completions optimization. Crescent Point plans to release its updated horizontal inventory in the Uinta Basin as part of its annual corporate inventory update toward year end.

"Our recent development success in the Uinta and Williston basins provide us with additional scale for long-term organic growth," said Saxberg. "Since inception, we have focused on large oil-in-place resource plays, which has led Crescent Point to discover multiple new plays and grow production and reserves on a per share basis."

DISPOSITIONS UPDATE

During third quarter 2017, the Company completed or entered into agreements to dispose of approximately 3,000 boe/d of non-core assets for a total value of over $190 million, resulting in an accretive sales metric of approximately $64,000 per flowing boe. Crescent Point expects the majority of these transactions to be completed during fourth quarter, bringing total dispositions in 2017 to approximately $280 million. The Company is also currently marketing several additional non-core asset packages targeting potential proceeds of $100 to $200 million.

2017 GUIDANCE

The Company's guidance for 2017 is as follows:

Production Prior Revised Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 157,500 158,000 Natural gas (mcf/d) 102,000 105,000 Total average annual production (boe/d) 174,500 175,500 Exit production (boe/d) 183,000 183,000 Capital expenditures (1) Drilling and development ($ millions) $1,290 $1,380 Facilities and seismic ($ millions) $160 $170 Total ($ millions) $1,450 $1,550

(1) The projection of capital expenditures excludes property and land acquisitions, which are separately considered and evaluated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

October 26, 2017

The Company's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on Crescent Point's website at www.crescentpointenergy.com.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (Cdn$ millions except per share and per boe amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Financial Cash flow from operating activities 437.0 330.2 1,269.1 1,085.8 Funds flow from operations (1) 389.0 368.1 1,234.1 1,150.5 Per share (2) 0.71 0.72 2.26 2.25 Net income (loss) (270.6 ) (108.5 ) (67.6 ) (422.1 ) Per share (2) (0.50 ) (0.21 ) (0.12 ) (0.83 ) Adjusted net earnings from operations (1) 33.7 (22.0 ) 135.1 (12.1 ) Per share (1) (2) 0.06 (0.04 ) 0.25 (0.02 ) Dividends declared 49.4 47.2 148.2 211.1 Per share (2) 0.09 0.09 0.27 0.41 Payout ratio (%) (1) 13 13 12 18 Net debt (1) 4,135.9 3,620.3 4,135.9 3,620.3 Net debt to funds flow from operations (1) (3) 2.5 2.2 2.5 2.2 Climate change initiatives and asset retirement (4) 0.7 2.8 18.2 16.8 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 545.4 511.3 545.0 507.8 Diluted 546.2 514.0 546.7 510.5 Operating Average daily production Crude oil (bbls/d) 139,254 125,713 139,811 134,107 NGLs (bbls/d) 18,811 17,750 17,850 17,134 Natural gas (mcf/d) 108,021 102,883 104,117 104,515 Total (boe/d) 176,069 160,610 175,014 168,660 Average selling prices (5) Crude oil ($/bbl) 54.74 51.56 57.27 45.70 NGLs ($/bbl) 25.90 15.90 25.47 12.93 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.10 2.48 2.71 2.08 Total ($/boe) 47.34 43.71 49.96 38.94 Netback ($/boe) Oil and gas sales 47.34 43.71 49.96 38.94 Royalties (7.08 ) (6.25 ) (7.32 ) (5.47 ) Operating expenses (12.97 ) (12.18 ) (12.58 ) (11.06 ) Transportation expenses (1.96 ) (1.96 ) (2.09 ) (2.13 ) Netback before hedging 25.33 23.32 27.97 20.28 Realized gain on derivatives 3.29 5.95 1.83 9.00 Netback (1) 28.62 29.27 29.80 29.28 Capital Expenditures Capital acquisitions (dispositions), net (6) (12.7 ) 208.4 157.8 216.7 Development capital expenditures (4) Drilling and development 423.7 279.5 1,119.4 600.1 Facilities and seismic 42.5 36.2 130.4 104.0 Land 39.5 10.5 82.6 24.1 Total 505.7 326.2 1,332.4 728.2

(1) Funds flow from operations, adjusted net earnings from operations, payout ratio, net debt, net debt to funds flow from operations and netback as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. (2) The per share amounts (with the exception of dividends per share) are the per share - diluted amounts. (3) Net debt to funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. (4) Climate change initiatives and asset retirement includes environmental emission reduction expenditures, which are also included in development capital expenditures in the table above. (5) The average selling prices reported are before realized derivatives. (6) Capital acquisitions represent total consideration for the transactions, including long-term debt and working capital assumed, and exclude transaction costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company uses the terms "funds flow from operations", "funds flow from operations per share - diluted", "adjusted net earnings from operations", "adjusted net earnings from operations per share - diluted", "net debt", "net debt to funds flow from operations", "netback" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other issuers.

Funds flow from operations is calculated based on cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs and decommissioning expenditures. Funds flow from operations per share - diluted is calculated as funds flow from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Transaction costs are excluded as they vary based on the Company's acquisition activity, and to ensure that this metric is more comparable between periods. Decommissioning expenditures are excluded as the Company has a voluntary reclamation fund to fund decommissioning costs. Management utilizes funds flow from operations as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to finance dividends, operating activities, capital expenditures and debt repayments. Funds flow from operations as presented is not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to funds flow from operations:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($ millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flow from operating activities 437.0 330.2 1,269.1 1,085.8 Changes in non-cash working capital (52.5 ) 33.9 (54.2 ) 53.4 Transaction costs (0.4 ) 1.2 2.3 1.8 Decommissioning expenditures 4.9 2.8 16.9 9.5 Funds flow from operations 389.0 368.1 1,234.1 1,150.5

Adjusted net earnings from operations is calculated based on net income before amortization of exploration and evaluation ("E&E") undeveloped land, impairment or impairment recoveries on property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), unrealized derivative gains or losses, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt, unrealized gains or losses on long-term investments and gains or losses on capital acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted net earnings from operations per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net earnings from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Management utilizes adjusted net earnings from operations to present a measure of financial performance that is more comparable between periods. Adjusted net earnings from operations as presented is not intended to represent net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net earnings from operations:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($ millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) (270.6 ) (108.5 ) (67.6 ) (422.1 ) Amortization of E&E undeveloped land 33.7 44.1 99.5 143.3 Impairment to PP&E 306.5 - 306.5 - Unrealized derivative (gains) losses 58.0 31.7 (16.4 ) 568.1 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt (13.4 ) 25.5 (147.5 ) (154.7 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on long-term investments 0.6 (1.1 ) 7.2 (6.0 ) (Gain) loss on capital dispositions (10.1 ) 15.3 (10.1 ) 15.3 Deferred tax relating to adjustments (71.0 ) (29.0 ) (36.5 ) (156.0 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) from operations 33.7 (22.0 ) 135.1 (12.1 )

Net debt is calculated as long-term debt plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable and long-term compensation liability, less cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits and long-term investments, excluding the unrealized foreign exchange on translation of US dollar long-term debt. Management utilizes net debt as a key measure to assess the liquidity of the Company.

The following table reconciles long-term debt to net debt:

($ millions) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Long-term debt (1) 4,149.9 3,799.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 644.8 502.6 Dividends payable 16.7 16.2 Long-term compensation liability 12.3 3.1 Cash (74.4 ) (13.8 ) Accounts receivable (304.3 ) (268.1 ) Prepaids and deposits (7.4 ) (6.4 ) Long-term investments (28.6 ) (36.3 ) Excludes: Unrealized foreign exchange on translation of US dollar long-term debt (273.1 ) (376.5 ) Net debt 4,135.9 3,620.3

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Includes current portion of long-term compensation liability.

Net debt to funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. The ratio of net debt to funds flow from operations is used by management to measure the Company's overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company's balance sheet. Crescent Point monitors this ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital spending and dividend levels.

Netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating and transportation expenses and realized derivative gains and losses. Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry and is used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. The calculation of netback is shown in the Financial and Operating Highlights section in this press release.

Payout ratio is calculated on a percentage basis as dividends declared divided by funds flow from operations. Payout ratio is used by management to monitor the dividend policy and the amount of funds flow from operations retained by the Company for capital reinvestment.

Management believes the presentation of the Non-GAAP measures above provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

