Crescent Point Announces Year-End 2016 Results, Exceeds Annual Production Guidance and Replaces 137 Percent of Production at $7.02 Per Boe Finding & Development Costs

(All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company also announces that its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on Crescent Point's website at www.crescentpointenergy.com.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Exceeded annual average production guidance with development capital expenditures on budget.

Completed one of the Company's strongest years operationally, developing two new plays in the Uinta and Williston basins.

Added over 1,000 high-quality new internally identified locations to its corporate drilling inventory.

Improved efficiencies and lowered its cost structure, resulting in Proved plus Probable ("2P") Finding and Development ("F&D") costs of $7.02 per boe, excluding acquisitions and including changes in future development capital ("FDC").

Spent less than funds flow from operations to achieve a total payout ratio of 89 percent and lowered net debt to funds flow from operations by more than 0.5 times.

Nominating a new director at the upcoming Annual General meeting as part of the Company's board renewal process.

2017 focus on organic growth, new play development, improved investor communication and shareholder engagement.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Crescent Point achieved average production of 165,097 boe/d in fourth quarter 2016 with December exit production greater than 167,000 boe/d. Annual average production of 167,764 boe/d exceeded the Company's 2016 guidance while total development capital expenditures of $1.10 billion, excluding land acquisitions, was in line with budget.

The Company's step-out drilling program successfully contributed to the addition of approximately 1,000 new internally identified drilling locations during 2016. These new locations rank largely in the top quartile of Crescent Point's portfolio and are primarily situated in the Company's Williston Basin, southwest Saskatchewan and Uinta Basin resource plays. At year-end 2016, the Company's internally identified corporate drilling inventory totaled over 8,000 net locations.

In the Uinta Basin, Crescent Point successfully drilled nine net one-mile horizontal wells during 2016 and internally identified approximately 120 net horizontal follow-up locations within the Castle Peak zone. The Company's Castle Peak horizontal type well has a 90-day initial production rate of approximately 650 boe/d and generates economics that rank in the top quartile of the Company's drilling inventory. Crescent Point will be building on this success by continuing to optimize its drilling and completions process. The Company forecasts to drill approximately 25 net one- and two-mile horizontal wells in the Uinta Basin in 2017.

Crescent Point improved drilling efficiencies in each of its core areas during 2016. Average drilling days in both the Williston Basin and the Shaunavon resource play improved by approximately 11 percent compared to 2015.

In late 2016, Crescent Point piloted its new Injection Control Device ("ICD") technology, which has demonstrated encouraging results with three times the amount of water injectivity compared to prior technology. As a result of this efficiency improvement, the Company is installing additional ICD systems in its Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan resource plays. Results from these new installations are expected in the second half of the year.

RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS

Crescent Point generated 2P F&D costs of $7.02 per boe, excluding acquisitions and including changes in FDC. This represents a recycle ratio of 3.2 times based on the Company's 2016 average netback before hedging of $22.18 per boe. Improved efficiencies during 2016 resulted in a 2P F&D cost reduction of approximately 30 percent compared to 2015.

Including acquisitions net of dispositions, 2P Finding Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") costs totaled $10.87 per boe, including changes in FDC, for a recycle ratio of 2.0 times.

On a 2P basis, Crescent Point replaced 137 percent of 2016 production and increased reserves to 958.5 million boe ("MMboe") (90 percent oil and liquids). The Company added 66.4 MMboe of organic 2P reserves. Including acquisitions net of dispositions, Crescent Point added 84.2 MMboe of 2P reserves.

Reserves attributed to waterflood accounted for 16 percent of organic 2P reserves additions. In 2016, Crescent Point added 10.5 MMboe of 2P reserves attributed to waterflood projects, the fourth consecutive year the Company's independent evaluators have recognized tight rock waterflood reserves additions. Since 2013, Crescent Point has added over 23 MMboe of 2P waterflood reserves across the Company.

Crescent Point reduced its FDC, excluding acquisitions, by $672.5 million or approximately 10 percent on a 2P basis.

The Company generated a before tax 2P Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $24.14 per fully diluted share, discounted at 10 percent.

Excluding changes in FDC, the Company generated a five-year weighted average F&D cost of $20.16. This represents a five-year weighted average recycle ratio of 1.9 times based on the Company's five-year weighted average netback before hedging of $38.00 per boe.

On a Proved ("1P") basis, Crescent Point replaced 113 percent of 2016 production and increased 1P reserves to 600.2 MMboe (90 percent oil and liquids). Including changes in FDC, 1P F&D totaled $11.05 per boe, a reduction of 21 percent compared to 2015. This represents a recycle ratio of 2.0 times. Overall, 1P reserves accounted for 63 percent of total 2P reserves.

On a Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") basis, Crescent Point replaced 102 percent of 2016 production and increased PDP reserves to 364.2 MMboe (89 percent oil and liquids). PDP F&D totaled $20.03 per boe, including changes in FDC, representing a recycle ratio of 1.1 times.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Funds flow from operations totaled $422.0 million, or $0.77 per share diluted, in fourth quarter 2016. This is a 15 percent increase over third quarter 2016. Cash dividends paid were $0.09 per share during the quarter, resulting in a payout ratio of 12 percent.

Crescent Point spent less than its funds flow from operations and achieved a total payout ratio of 89 percent in 2016 based on development capital expenditures of $1.14 billion and $260.3 million of cash dividends paid. This represents a $422.9 million, or 27 percent reduction, in development capital expenditures from 2015. Based on 2017 guidance, the Company estimates a total payout ratio of approximately 91 percent at current strip prices.

Crescent Point continued to reduce its cost structure in 2016. Annual operating costs of $11.27 per boe were eight percent lower than the Company's original budget of $12.25 per boe. Capital costs also improved for a second consecutive year, further enhancing economics within Crescent Point's asset base. Since late 2014, Crescent Point has successfully reduced capital costs per well by approximately 40 percent on average.

In September 2016, Crescent Point completed a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $650 million. The Company initially used these proceeds to reduce bank indebtedness and further protect itself against the downside risks of the uncertain commodity price environment. Net debt to funds flow from operations improved by more than 0.5 times as a result of this financing. As at December 31, 2016, Crescent Point's net debt totaled approximately $3.7 billion. The Company retains approximately $1.9 billion of unutilized credit capacity on its covenant-based, unsecured credit facility and has no material near-term debt maturities.

As part of its risk management program, Crescent Point has hedged 11.8 million barrels of oil since third quarter 2016. As at February 20, 2017, the Company has 39 percent of its 2017 oil production, net of royalty interest, hedged at a weighted average market value price of approximately CDN$72.00/bbl. For the first half of 2018, Crescent Point has 12 percent of its oil production hedged at a weighted average market value price of approximately CDN$74.00/bbl. The Company also has a significant amount of its natural gas production hedged through 2019 at a weighted average price of CDN$2.92 per GJ.

Crescent Point's fourth quarter net loss of $510.6 million included a $457.0 million non-cash after-tax ($611.4 million pre-tax) net impairment charge, primarily resulting from a lower future forecast for commodity prices at December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015, offset by significant technical and development reserves additions. This after-tax net impairment represents approximately three percent of the Company's total assets as at December 31, 2016. This charge does not impact Crescent Point's funds flow from operations or the amount of credit available under its bank credit facilities. Under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), these impairment charges can be reversed in future periods if commodity prices recover and the future forecast for pricing improves. The Company's fourth quarter net loss also included an unrealized loss on derivatives of $138.7 million due to changes in the futures market for commodity prices and foreign exchange in comparison to third quarter 2016.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ted Goldthorpe will be nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Goldthorpe is a financial professional who is currently Managing Partner of Global Credit Business for BC Partners. Previous to that, he held several senior positions with Apollo Investment Corporation and Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Goldthorpe's nomination is part of Crescent Point's ongoing board renewal process led by the Governance Committee of the Board. Since 2014, the Company has added five new independent Board members from various professional backgrounds. As part of this renewal process, Mr. Greg Turnbull is retiring from the Board and will not be standing for re-election in 2017. Crescent Point thanks Mr. Turnbull for his valued contributions over the past 15 years.

OUTLOOK

Crescent Point had an excellent fourth quarter and full year operationally. The Company's production exceeded its 2016 guidance with development capital expenditures on budget. Crescent Point was successful in growing organic 2P reserves and expanding its new plays during a year of extreme uncertainty in the oil price environment.

"2016 was about improving our financial position in a volatile commodity price environment while successfully executing the expansion of our new plays," said Scott Saxberg, president and CEO of Crescent Point. "We spent below our funds flow from operations and generated a total payout ratio of 89 percent. We also issued $650 million in equity to pay down our debt and protect against the potential downside risk of uncertainty created by OPEC and the US election."

The Company's operational success was highlighted by the addition of over 1,000 new internally identified net locations that more than replaced its annual drilling program. Reserves growth more than replaced Crescent Point's annual production at an F&D cost of $7.02 per boe, including changes in FDC. This represents a recycle ratio of 3.2 times, highlighting management's strategic capital allocation and the Company's high-netback, high-quality asset base.

"Our 2016 reserves additions were highly profitable with a top-quartile recycle ratio that demonstrates our company's strong technical focus," said Saxberg. "We added organic reserves through a successful drilling program, the advancement of our waterflood programs and new technological advancements. In fact, we have now generated over 644 million boe of organic reserves additions since our inception in 2001, representing close to 70 percent of our current reserve base."

In 2017, Crescent Point plans to drill approximately 670 net wells and generate annual average production of 172,000 boe/d with an exit rate of 183,000 boe/d. The Company has risked its guidance for production from horizontal wells in the Uinta Basin and any benefit from its ICD waterflood system, which is currently being implemented throughout the Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan resource plays. Crescent Point is committed to advancing its waterflood programs and ICD technology, which creates a dual-track growth plan that positions the Company for long-term stability by managing its decline rate as it continues to grow production.

The Company is currently outperforming its first quarter guidance of 170,000 boe/d and plans to revisit its annual production guidance following spring break-up. Crescent Point's 2017 development capital expenditures guidance of $1.45 billion includes an average increase in assumed capital costs of approximately five percent. The Company will continue to monitor service costs within its drilling program throughout the year.

"We forecast exit to exit production growth of approximately 10 percent per share in 2017," said Saxberg. "We remain focused on delivering per share growth for our shareholders and are currently ahead of our first quarter estimates. Our 2017 budget is expected to deliver production growth that will more than replace the short-term dilution from our September 2016 equity financing."

In 2016, Crescent Point was successful in selling non-core assets and will continue to explore disposition opportunities within its asset base during 2017 and going forward.

Management remains committed to maximizing shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income. One of the Company's key focuses for 2017 will be improving investor communication. Crescent Point is proud of its success over the past 16 years and its entrepreneurial drive for continued outperformance through its strong technical focus.

"We have made it a priority to improve communication and engagement with our shareholders in 2017," said Saxberg. "We spent significant time speaking with our shareholders last year and incorporated their feedback into our changes to compensation, governance and corporate messaging. We remain committed to being transparent and accountable with our investors."

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Fourth Quarter Operations Highlights and Summary

In fourth quarter and throughout 2016, Crescent Point continued to execute its long-term growth strategy through the development and acquisition of high-quality, long-life, light and medium oil weighted properties.

Drilling Results

The following table summarizes Crescent Point's drilling results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016:

Three months ended December 31, 2016 Gas Oil D&A Service Standing Total Net % Success Williston Basin (1) - 135 - 1 - 136 121.9 100 Southwest Saskatchewan - 113 - - - 113 99.2 100 Uinta Basin (1) - 9 - - - 9 4.2 100 Other - 4 - - - 4 4.0 100 Total - 261 - 1 - 262 229.3 100 Year ended December 31, 2016 Gas Oil D&A Service Standing Total Net % Success Williston Basin (1) - 378 - 2 - 380 344.5 100 Southwest Saskatchewan - 294 - 1 - 295 270.3 100 Uinta Basin (1) - 25 - - - 25 15.0 100 Other - 15 - - - 15 15.0 100 Total - 712 - 3 - 715 644.8 100

(1) The net well count is subject to final working interest determination

Williston Basin

During fourth quarter, Crescent Point drilled 136 (121.9 net) wells in the Williston Basin. Within each of the basin's resource plays, the Company continues to focus on low-risk, high-return infill development in Viewfield Bakken, step-out drilling in Flat Lake and down-spacing programs in North Dakota.

Crescent Point improved operating efficiencies within each of its Williston Basin resource plays throughout 2016. By fourth quarter, average drilling days improved approximately 11 percent compared to 2015. This reflects the positive impact of Crescent Point's optimization programs, efficiencies achieved from increased drilling activity within the basin and the successful application of technologies such as new drill bits and motors.

Crescent Point also internally identified over 700 net new drilling locations in the Williston Basin during 2016. These new locations are primarily in the Company's multi-zone Flat Lake resource play, including approximately 300 net locations acquired in third quarter 2016 as part of the Company's strategic Flat Lake acquisition. The Flat Lake resource play continues to be a growth area for Crescent Point with strong netbacks that were 24 percent higher than the corporate average during 2016.

In 2017, the Company plans to drill approximately 350 net wells in the Williston Basin. This is expected to result in exit production growth of approximately five percent and funds flow from operations in excess of capital expenditures of approximately $0.5 billion based on current strip prices. The Company's 2017 budget includes step-out wells, a down-spacing program and infill drilling to further extend the basin's boundaries and capitalize on its strong economics. Crescent Point also plans to test new technologies during the year, including its ICD waterflood system.

Southwest Saskatchewan

Crescent Point drilled 113 (99.2 net) oil wells during fourth quarter in southwest Saskatchewan. The Company continues optimizing the number of stages and tonnage per stage in the Shaunavon resource play. Since implementing over 30 stages per well in its completions process, the Lower Shaunavon has demonstrated improved production results compared to the expected type well.

Crescent Point improved operational efficiencies in southwest Saskatchewan and internally identified over 500 net new drilling locations during 2016. These new locations are a result of the Company's successful expansion of the Shaunavon resource play's economic boundaries and its down-spacing program in the Saskatchewan Viking resource play.

Crescent Point plans to grow 2017 exit production by approximately 10 percent in southwest Saskatchewan through drilling 270 net wells. The Company plans to focus on continued efficiency improvements, step-out drilling and the testing of new technologies such as its ICD waterflood system. In addition, Crescent Point is implementing closeable sliding sleeves in the Saskatchewan Viking resource play. This is expected to reduce well clean out costs similar to earlier results achieved in the Viewfield Bakken and Shaunavon resource plays. The Company will continue to test extended reach horizontals in an effort to enhance and further improve the economic development of the Viking resource play.

Uinta Basin

Crescent Point drilled four one-mile horizontal wells during fourth quarter in the Uinta Basin, each targeting the Castle Peak zone. Production results, including the results from wells completed during fourth quarter 2016, continue to demonstrate performance in line with the Company's expected horizontal type curve, generating a 90-day initial production rate of approximately 650 boe/d. Since late 2014, Crescent Point has drilled 15 one-mile horizontal wells in the basin, including eight targeting the Castle Peak zone.

During 2016, the Company added 120 net internally identified horizontal locations in the Castle Peak zone to its corporate drilling inventory, assuming spacing of four one-mile wells per section. This represents the Company's first operated horizontal drilling inventory in the basin and demonstrates Crescent Point's increased geological knowledge and overall advancement of this resource play. Crescent Point was successful in growing 2P reserves by approximately 10 percent during 2016, despite spending only $12.3 million of capital during the first half of the year. Overall, 86 percent of the Company's Uinta Basin budget was spent during the second half of 2016, reflecting its increasing confidence in production data, improved well economics and the play's accelerating momentum. Since entering the basin in late 2012, the Company has organically increased 2P reserves by over 80 percent.

During 2017, Crescent Point plans to drill approximately 25 net horizontal wells in the Uinta Basin, up from nine in 2016. The Company's Uinta Basin program is expected to drive exit production growth of approximately 50 percent. Within its 2017 budget, the Company plans to continue delineating this resource play for future horizontal development beyond the Castle Peak zone. Crescent Point also intends to test proppant usage, new completions techniques and increased lateral lengths in an effort to further improve upon the encouraging production rates and efficiencies witnessed to date.

WATERFLOOD UPDATE

Crescent Point's waterflood programs continue to improve estimated ultimate recoveries and economic values while reducing decline rates and limiting required maintenance capital expenditures. The Company increased waterflood reserves for the fourth consecutive year, as recognized by its independent evaluators, by adding approximately 10.5 MMboe of 2P reserves during 2016. Independent evaluators have recognized 23.0 MMboe of 2P reserves attributed to waterflood projects since 2013, or approximately seven percent of Crescent Point's total organic 2P reserve additions over that time frame. Of these waterflood additions, approximately 95 percent are from Crescent Point's Viewfield Bakken and Shaunavon resource plays. Reserves attributed to waterflood accounted for 16 percent of organic 2P reserves additions in 2016.

During late 2016, Crescent Point continued to test its ICD system. The Company's initial pilot demonstrated encouraging results with three times the amount of water injectivity without increasing the percentage of water produced in offsetting wells compared to prior technology. The Company expects increased water injectivity and enhanced distribution of injected water will help manage reservoir pressure and may further reduce decline rates and increase estimated ultimate recoveries.

The success of Crescent Point's initial pilot led the Company to implement additional ICD systems throughout the Williston Basin and southwest Saskatchewan in late fourth quarter. The Company plans to install additional ICD systems by the end of second quarter 2017 and expects to receive corresponding production data in the second half of the year. At the end of 2016, the Company had approximately 300 injection wells installed under its prior technology throughout its Bakken and Shaunavon waterflood programs. Assuming the continued success of the ICD technology, the existing injection wells would become candidates for additional conversions to the ICD system without the need to take existing producing wells offline.

RESERVES

The Company's reserves were independently evaluated by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("GLJ") and Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") as at December 31, 2016, and were aggregated by GLJ. The reserves evaluation and reporting was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and - National Instrument 51-101 Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

In 2016, Crescent Point generated positive technical and development reserves revisions for the 15th consecutive year since inception. Reserves results in 2016 include additions in the Company's core Williston Basin, southwest Saskatchewan and Uinta Basin resource plays. During the year, Crescent Point invested $1.14 billion into the development and expansion of its asset base, including funds invested in facilities, land and seismic. The Company added 66.4 MMboe of 2P reserves, excluding reserves added through acquisitions, and generated F&D costs of $7.02 per 2P boe, including changes in FDC. This represents a recycle ratio of 3.2 times. Excluding changes in FDC, 2P F&D costs totaled $17.15 per boe, resulting in a recycle ratio of 1.3 times.

Summary of Reserves

As at December 31, 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Light and Medium Oil

(Mbbls) Heavy Oil

(Mbbls) Natural Gas Liquids

(Mbbls) Reserves Category Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Proved Developed Producing 157,953 143,792 110,880 96,958 20,580 18,151 36,037 32,159 Proved Developed Non-Producing 8,046 7,296 4,419 4,018 230 202 1,249 1,121 Proved Undeveloped 132,529 118,374 43,998 40,873 2,006 1,640 19,813 17,487 Total Proved 298,527 269,461 159,298 141,850 22,816 19,993 57,099 50,767 Total Probable 184,814 164,251 100,034 88,832 7,329 6,404 31,714 28,247 Total Proved plus Probable 483,341 433,712 259,331 230,682 30,145 26,397 88,813 79,014

Shale Gas

(MMcf) Conventional Natural Gas

(MMcf) Total

(Mboe) Reserves Category Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Proved Developed Producing 132,966 121,115 99,263 89,579 364,154 326,175 Proved Developed Non-Producing 5,827 5,179 3,083 2,711 15,428 13,952 Proved Undeveloped 108,708 94,944 24,915 22,751 220,617 197,990 Total Proved 247,501 221,238 127,261 115,041 600,199 538,117 Total Probable 138,953 123,028 67,441 60,720 358,289 318,359 Total Proved plus Probable 386,455 344,266 194,702 175,761 958,489 856,476

(1) Based on Sproule's December 31, 2016, escalated price forecast. (2) "Gross Reserves" are the total Company's working-interest share before the deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interest of the Company. (3) "Net Reserves" are the total Company's interest share after deducting royalties and including any royalty interest. (4) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Before and After Tax Net Present Values

As at December 31, 2016 (1) (2)

Before Tax Net Present Value ($ millions) After Tax Net Present Value ($ millions) Discount Rate Discount Rate Reserves Category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Developed Producing 11,881 8,941 7,217 6,089 5,295 11,260 8,572 6,983 5,932 5,184 Proved Developed Non-Producing 446 360 300 256 224 336 280 241 211 189 Proved Undeveloped 5,209 3,413 2,302 1,583 1,098 3,958 2,539 1,656 1,086 703 Total Proved 17,536 12,713 9,819 7,929 6,616 15,554 11,392 8,880 7,230 6,076 Total Probable 13,390 7,855 5,255 3,813 2,919 9,522 5,570 3,714 2,685 2,049 Total Proved plus Probable 30,926 20,569 15,074 11,741 9,535 25,076 16,962 12,594 9,915 8,125

(1) Based on Sproule's December 31, 2016, escalated price forecast. (2) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Before Tax Net Asset Value per Share, Fully Diluted, Utilizing Independent Engineering, Escalated Pricing

2016

(1) (2) (3) 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 PV 0% $53.12 $60.55 $75.33 $75.69 $68.39 $71.39 $71.38 $72.01 $80.66 $61.03 PV 5% $34.18 $38.28 $48.62 $51.04 $46.49 $49.81 $47.65 $46.91 $49.30 $40.21 PV 10% $24.14 $26.49 $34.74 $38.13 $35.11 $38.42 $36.02 $35.08 $34.97 $30.05 PV 15% $18.05 $19.37 $26.41 $30.25 $28.15 $31.35 $29.10 $28.27 $26.85 $24.04

(1) Based on Sproule's December 31, 2016, escalated price forecast. (2) Based on 546.9 million shares fully diluted. (3) Net debt of $3.7 billion as at December 31, 2016.

Reserves Reconciliation

Gross Reserves (1) (2) (3)

Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Light and Medium Oil

(Mbbls) Heavy Oil

(Mbbls) Factors Proved Probable Proved plus Probable Proved Probable Proved plus Probable Proved Probable Proved plus Probable December 31, 2015 295,222 178,066 473,288 164,127 99,230 263,356 24,492 8,356 32,847 Extensions and Improved Recovery 27,351 22,887 50,238 8,199 6,067 14,266 - - - Technical Revisions 5,491 (19,347) (13,856) 6,640 (5,837) 803 797 (1,047) (251) Acquisitions 6,005 4,724 10,729 5,803 4,232 10,035 - - - Dispositions (5) (2) (7) (2,092) (1,061) (3,154) (74) (21) (95) Economic Factors (6,043) (1,515) (7,558) (5,999) (2,597) (8,596) (530) 42 (489) Production (29,494) - (29,494) (17,379) - (17,379) (1,868) - (1,868) December 31, 2016 298,527 184,814 483,341 159,298 100,034 259,331 22,816 7,329 30,145

Natural Gas Liquids

(Mbbls) Shale Gas

(MMcf) Conventional Natural Gas

(MMcf) Factors Proved Probable Proved plus Probable Proved Probable Proved plus Probable Proved Probable Proved plus Probable December 31, 2015 54,109 28,646 82,755 191,365 107,277 298,642 133,278 68,532 201,810 Extensions and Improved Recovery 3,551 3,395 6,946 14,854 11,328 26,182 2,405 3,254 5,659 Technical Revisions 6,399 (170) 6,229 63,044 19,501 82,546 15,579 1,348 16,927 Acquisitions 289 245 534 7,082 2,096 9,178 125 32 157 Dispositions (101) (58) (159) (4) (2) (6) (6,195) (3,545) (9,741) Economic Factors (791) (343) (1,134) (4,246) (1,249) (5,494) (4,708) (2,180) (6,889) Production (6,358) - (6,358) (24,594) - (24,594) (13,222) - (13,222) December 31, 2016 57,099 31,714 88,813 247,501 138,953 386,455 127,261 67,441 194,702

Total Oil Equivalent

(Mboe) Factors Proved Probable Proved

plus

Probable December 31, 2015 592,056 343,599 935,656 Extensions and Improved Recovery 41,978 34,779 76,757 Technical Revisions 32,430 (22,926) 9,505 Acquisitions 13,297 9,556 22,853 Dispositions (3,305) (1,734) (5,039) Economic Factors (14,856) (4,985) (19,841) Production (61,402) - (61,402) December 31, 2016 600,199 358,289 958,489

(1) Based on Sproule's December 31, 2016, escalated price forecast. (2) "Gross reserves" are the Company's working-interest share before deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Company. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs

F&D Change in FDC on

F&D F&D Total (incl. change in FDC) FD&A (1) Change in FDC on FD&A FD&A Total (incl. change in FDC) (1) Capital ($ millions) (2) Total Proved plus Probable 1,138.9 (672.5) 466.4 1,365.4 (449.8) 915.6 Total Proved 1,138.9 (480.6) 658.3 1,365.4 (359.0) 1,006.4 Reserves (Mboe) (3) Total Proved plus Probable 66,421 - 66,421 84,235 - 84,235 Total Proved 59,552 - 59,552 69,544 - 69,544

(1) FD&A is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures including acquisition costs by the applicable reserves additions. FD&A can include or exclude changes to future development capital costs. (2) The capital expenditures include the announced purchase price of corporate acquisitions rather than the amounts allocated to property, plant and equipment for accounting purposes. The capital expenditures also exclude capitalized administration costs and transaction costs. (3) Gross Company interest reserves are used in this calculation (working interest reserves, before deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Company).

Excluding changes in FDC Including changes in FDC ($/boe, except recycle ratios) ($/boe, except recycle ratios) 2016 2015 3 Years Ended Dec. 31, 2016 (Weighted Avg.) 2016 2015 3 Years Ended Dec. 31, 2016 (Weighted Avg.) F&D Cost (1) Total Proved plus Probable $17.15 $24.01 $20.99 $7.02 $9.83 $14.29 Total Proved $19.12 $31.10 $24.75 $11.05 $13.97 $17.75 F&D Recycle Ratio (1)(2) Total Proved plus Probable 1.3 1.1 1.5 3.2 2.6 2.3 Total Proved 1.2 0.8 1.3 2.0 1.8 1.8 FD&A Cost Total Proved plus Probable $16.21 $18.27 $19.48 $10.87 $18.77 $20.04 Total Proved $19.63 $27.78 $26.78 $14.47 $24.57 $25.36 FD&A Recycle Ratio (2) Total Proved plus Probable 1.4 1.4 1.7 2.0 1.4 1.6 Total Proved 1.1 0.9 1.2 1.5 1.0 1.3

(1) F&D is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions. F&D can include or exclude changes to future development capital costs. (2) Recycle Ratio is calculated as netback before hedging divided by F&D or FD&A costs. Based on a 2016 netback before hedging of $22.18 per boe, a 2015 netback before hedging of $25.43 per boe and a three-year weighted average netback before hedging of $32.32 per boe.

Future Development Capital

At year-end 2016, FDC for 2P reserves totaled $6.5 billion compared to $7.0 billion at year-end 2015. Net of acquisitions, FDC at year-end 2016 declined $672.5 million reflecting the Company's efficiency improvements and cost reduction initiatives.

Company Annual Capital Expenditures ($ millions) Canada US Total Year Total Proved Total Proved

Plus Probable Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable 2017 733 965 119 212 852 1,177 2018 902 1,169 366 504 1,268 1,673 2019 636 1,083 315 443 951 1,526 2020 450 797 223 366 673 1,163 2021 74 652 71 156 145 808 2022 6 8 73 99 79 107 2023 6 5 - - 6 5 2024 5 5 - - 5 5 2025 5 5 - - 5 5 2026 4 4 - - 4 4 2027 3 4 - - 3 4 2028 3 4 - - 3 4 Subtotal (1) 2,828 4,703 1,167 1,780 3,996 6,483 Remainder 51 54 - - 51 54 Total (1) 2,879 4,758 1,167 1,780 4,046 6,537 10% Discounted 2,376 3,808 929 1,411 3,305 5,219

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

2017 GUIDANCE

The Company's guidance for 2017 is as follows:

Production Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 153,000 Natural gas (mcf/d) 114,000 Total average annual production (boe/d) 172,000 Exit production (boe/d) 183,000 Capital expenditures (1) Drilling and development ($ millions) $1,290 Facilities and seismic ($ millions) $160 Total ($ millions) $1,450

(1) The projection of capital expenditures excludes property and land acquisitions, which are separately considered and evaluated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

February 23, 2017

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (Cdn$ millions except per share and per boe amounts) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Financial Cash flow from operating activities 438.5 519.5 1,524.3 1,956.9 Funds flow from operations (1) 422.0 496.7 1,572.5 1,938.0 Per share (2) 0.77 0.98 3.03 4.04 Net income (loss) (510.6 ) (382.4 ) (932.7 ) (870.2 ) Per share (2) (0.94 ) (0.76 ) (1.81 ) (1.82 ) Adjusted net earnings from operations (1) 100.6 258.0 88.5 342.0 Per share (1) (2) 0.18 0.51 0.17 0.71 Dividends declared 49.2 152.8 260.3 1,020.4 Per share (2) 0.09 0.30 0.50 2.11 Payout ratio (%) (1) 12 31 17 53 Net debt (1) 3,673.4 4,263.6 3,673.4 4,263.6 Net debt to funds flow from operations (1) (3) 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.2 Decommissioning and environmental expenditures (4) 10.0 8.0 26.8 27.1 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 541.7 504.9 516.3 478.3 Diluted 544.5 505.8 519.3 479.8 Operating Average daily production Crude oil (bbls/d) 130,386 142,750 133,172 137,003 NGLs (bbls/d) 18,083 15,253 17,372 10,773 Natural gas (mcf/d) 99,765 108,631 103,321 95,127 Total (boe/d) 165,097 176,108 167,764 163,631 Average selling prices (5) Crude oil ($/bbl) 56.92 48.16 48.46 52.68 NGLs ($/bbl) 22.02 15.54 15.31 16.29 Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.23 2.58 2.36 2.93 Total ($/boe) 49.32 41.98 41.50 46.88 Netback ($/boe) Oil and gas sales 49.32 41.98 41.50 46.88 Royalties (7.33 ) (6.38 ) (5.93 ) (7.30 ) Operating expenses (11.89 ) (10.95 ) (11.27 ) (11.83 ) Transportation expenses (2.09 ) (2.17 ) (2.12 ) (2.32 ) Netback before hedging 28.01 22.48 22.18 25.43 Realized gain on derivatives 3.47 11.69 7.63 10.76 Netback (1) 31.48 34.17 29.81 36.19 Capital Expenditures Capital acquisitions (net) (6) 9.8 20.8 226.5 1,760.4 Development capital expenditures (4) Drilling and development 350.5 298.3 950.6 1,352.9 Facilities and seismic 41.8 47.4 145.8 171.1 Land 18.4 9.1 42.5 37.8 Total 410.7 354.8 1,138.9 1,561.8

(1) Funds flow from operations, adjusted net earnings from operations, payout ratio, net debt, net debt to funds flow from operations and netback as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. (2) The per share amounts (with the exception of dividends per share) are the per share - diluted amounts. (3) Net debt to funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. (4) Decommissioning and environmental expenditures includes environmental emission reduction expenditures, which are also included in development capital expenditures in the table above. (5) The average selling prices reported are before realized derivatives. (6) Capital acquisitions represent total consideration for the transactions, including long-term debt and working capital assumed, and exclude transaction costs.

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, both under the symbol CPG.