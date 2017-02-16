Crescent Point Energy Announces Year-End 2016 Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) plans to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results via news release prior to the opening of markets on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Crescent Point management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) on February 23, 2017, to discuss the results and outlook for the Company.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 844-231-0101 or 216-562-0389. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please enter http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/h3yp45wz in your web browser.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for replay. You can access the replay by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and entering the passcode 51969423. The replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call. The webcast will be archived on Crescent Point's website at www.crescentpointenergy.com.

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, both under the symbol CPG.