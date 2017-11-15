Crescent Point Energy Confirms November 2017 Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on December 15, 2017, in respect of November 2017 production, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

