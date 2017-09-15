Crescent Point Energy Confirms September 2017 Dividend

September 15, 2017 11:26 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on October 16, 2017, in respect of September 2017 production, for shareholders of record on September 30, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share.
These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."
Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, both under the symbol CPG.
Crescent Point Energy Corp.Ken LamontChief Financial Officer(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020(403) 693-0070 (FAX)Crescent Point Energy Corp.Brad BorggardVice President, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020(403) 693-0070 (FAX)www.crescentpointenergy.com
