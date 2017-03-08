Cresval Mourns Death of Founder, Director and CEO Louis Wolfin

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Cresval Capital Corp. ("Cresval" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:CRV) announced today that Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer Louis Wolfin died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 3. He was 85 years old.

Mr. Wolfin enjoyed an active, successful career in finance, exploration and mining and was highly respected in the industry. He began his career in Toronto in the early 1950s, working in the brokerage industry and learning from the ground up. He later moved to Vancouver to become an arbitrage trader and then a broker. In 1960 he purchased a seat on the Vancouver Stock Exchange and opened his own brokerage house. In the mid-1960s he helped fund a number of exploration companies and eventually opened Avino Silver in 1968, putting the Avino Silver Mine into production in 1974.

Mr. Wolfin founded Cresval Capital Corp., his latest exploration venture, in 2004, exploring initially for gold in British Columbia. In 2006, he acquired the flagship MIKE copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, located in the Bridge River/Bralorne region of southwestern British Columbia.

Believing that the MIKE Property had important potential, Mr. Wolfin explored patiently, shepherding the project through fluctuating copper markets and conditions. Recent discoveries, both on the MIKE and adjoining properties, have supported his initial foresight. With improving copper markets, we anticipate more exploration on the MIKE Property in the near term.

Mr. Wolfin was a proud supporter of women in the mining industry, appointing Lee Ann Wolfin as president and director in 2006. Ms. Wolfin, a member of Women in Mining British Columbia, has served on other mining boards and has actively promoted the participation of women in Canada's mining industry. Mr. Wolfin also appointed Jean Pautler, P.Geo. as Cresval's head geologist, who was named Yukon Prospector of the Year in 2010.

A special memorial, open house gathering will be held for Mr. Wolfin beginning 2:00 on Thursday, March 9, at the offices of Oniva International, suite 900, 570 Granville Street in Vancouver.

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

Lee Ann Wolfin, President, Cresval Capital Corp.

