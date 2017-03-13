News Room

SOURCE: CRH PLC

March 13, 2017 15:58 ET

CRH plc: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - CRH plc (LSE: CRH)

CRH plc (the "Company")
10th March 2017

Re: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')

The 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1474Z_1-2017-3-10.pdf

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and the Irish Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcement Office
The Irish Stock Exchange
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 677 8808

and at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Documents will be posted to shareholders on 29th March 2017.

In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Contact Information

  • Enquiries

    Contact
    Neil Colgan
    Company Secretary
    Tel: 00 3531 6344340

