CRH plc: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F

SOURCE: CRH PLC
March 13, 2017 15:58 ET
DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - CRH plc (LSE: CRH)
CRH plc (the "Company")
10th March 2017
Re: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')
The 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1474Z_1-2017-3-10.pdf
The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and the Irish Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcement Office
The Irish Stock Exchange
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 677 8808
and at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The Documents will be posted to shareholders on 29th March 2017.
In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.
Enquiries
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340
Enquiries
Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340
See all RSS Newsfeeds