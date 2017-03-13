CRH plc: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - CRH plc ( LSE : CRH)

CRH plc (the "Company")

10th March 2017

Re: 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')

The 2016 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1474Z_1-2017-3-10.pdf

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and the Irish Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcement Office

The Irish Stock Exchange

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Tel. no: + 353 1 677 8808

and at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Documents will be posted to shareholders on 29th March 2017.

In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.