Criterion Security Merges With Paladin Security Group, Forming PalAmerican Security

New security brand aims to change the way the industry views best practices

ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Criterion Security announced today that it has merged with Paladin Security, one of North America's largest privately-owned security companies, forming security super-company, PalAmerican Security. The marriage between organizations will immediately increase service offerings and company reach nation-wide, operating in 16 states from coast to coast and growing that reach daily.

Criterion has expanded rapidly in size, scope of services and geography since its formation in 2010. While Paladin Security, with over 40 years of experience in the Canadian security market, continues to be a leading security provider and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

Ashley Cooper, CEO of Paladin Security and PalAmerican Security, shared his perspective on the birth of the new brand, saying, "We could not be more thrilled about the creation of PalAmerican Security. In combining the integrity and synergy of two leading brands, we are ensuring the best opportunities for both our clients and our people. What makes us different is that we are not a private equity backed company that is in this for the short term. We are employee owned and operated with all of our owners working full time in the business to ensure we make long term decisions for the betterment of our clients and our people. I am excited for what we will be able to achieve together and with the growth of PalAmerican, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard to motivate our people and continue down the path of constant and never ending improvement."

Paladin Security's leadership team will introduce industry-leading human resource practices and training programs to PalAmerican Security. Combined with an award-winning corporate culture, PalAmerican's impact will grow nation-wide. PalAmerican will offer unique specialized service offerings, training programs and client-focused value adds for leading Healthcare, Government and Corporate security organizations. The partnership of companies will also result in new employee advancement opportunities, growing its people through a promotion from within philosophy and a commitment to innovation and continuous learning.

Robert Buchanan, President, PalAmerican Security commented on the merger, sharing, "As owners of Criterion Security, we are honored that Paladin Security, the premier security company in Canada, has selected us as their American partners. The merger of these two security companies has resulted in the best security platform in the US, PalAmerican Security. Through combined best practices, PalAmerican will enhance opportunities for employees and resources for our valued clients nation-wide."

Healthcare Security will be a main industry of focus for PalAmerican Security. Jeff Young, Vice President of Healthcare for PalAmerican Security and the Immediate Past President of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) spoke specifically on the healthcare alignment, saying, "Criterion has done some excellent work in the US healthcare sector already, and we feel strongly that we can provide the best healthcare security programs in the industry to our clients by integrating our Paladin Security healthcare model with the Criterion offerings, to truly deliver a patient-centric security program to our clients."

Don MacAlister, PalAmerican Security's Chief Operating Officer added, "Paladin Security is already well recognized and respected in the US, largely through the work of Jeff and others with IAHSS. PalAmerican will offer specialized services and security programs that are unique within the US security market. Our clients will literally have the industry's foremost security experts in North America at their disposal and we are confident that it will change the face of the security industry."

Building on the history and strength of two organizations, PalAmerican Security has the resources, talent and dedication to change the way people think about security.

About PalAmerican Security

Building on a history of exceptional industry experience, Criterion Security, America's leading Healthcare, Government and Corporate security company, has joined forces with Paladin Security to create PalAmerican, one of North America's largest independent security "super" firms. PalAmerican is dedicated to the protection of people, assets and information and is committed to providing a safe environment for the employees, tenants and visitors at its clients' facilities. With decades of experience, combined with exceptional security personnel training and innovative security solutions, clients receive access to a knowledge base and technical skill set that covers all aspects of security.

About Paladin Security

Paladin Security was established in 1976 as a provider of basic security guard services. Over its 40 years of operation, Paladin has grown into the largest privately-owned, full-service security company in Canada. With 26 offices from coast to coast, Paladin integrates trained security professionals with state-of-the-art technology and specialty services. In doing so, this creates leading, award-winning programs that meet the needs of a diverse and sophisticated client base. Paladin is proudly one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Gold Standard, and its unique, Most Admired Corporate Culture (Waterstone Human Capital) is unmatched within the security industry.

About Criterion Security

Criterion Security has built its business on a combined 150 years of experience shared amongst its leadership team. Criterion's mission is to provide clients with highly professional, personalized security programs that protect property, assets, employees and brand while also supporting greater cost effectiveness and efficiency.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/22/11G133771/Images/PalAmericanSecurity_Guard0322-3b9606dc1234a4b194cbff1b8987ccbd.jpeg