Critical Elements Corporation: Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Critical Elements Corporation (TSX VENTURE:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FRANKFURT:F12) announce that, at its annual meeting held on April 21, 2017, shareholders of the Company approved all the items, including:

Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Jean-François Meilleur, Richard Saint-Jean, Jean-Raymond Lavallée, Marc Simpson and Matthew Starnes Lauriston as directors;

The appointment of KPMG s.r.l./S.E.N.C.R.L. as auditors of the Corporation for the current financial year.

The shareholders also proposed and approved the appointment of Dr. Steffen Haber as an additional director of the Company, bringing the number of directors to seven.

Dr. Haber was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwood Lithium GmbH when Chemetall GmbH was legally split off in 2012. From 2011 to 2012, he was Managing Director of Chemetall GmbH and since 2007 President of Chemetall's Lithium business. Prior to joining Chemetall GmbH, Dr. Haber worked in different executive positions for Sanofi-Aventis SA and its predecessor companies, in France. Dr. Haber completed his doctorate in organic chemistry at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 1991 and added one year as a Post-Doc at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris. In 1997, Dr. Haber earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from the International School of Management in San Diego, in the United States. Dr. Haber is a fellow of the International Directors Program of INSEAD.

About Critical Elements Corporation

A recent financial analysis (Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Rose lithium-tantalum Project, Genivar, December 2011) of the Rose project, 100% owned by Critical Elements, based on price forecasts of US $260/kg ($118/lb) for Ta 2 O 5 contained in a tantalite concentrate and US $6,000/t for lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) showed an estimated after-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 25% for the Rose project, with an estimated Net Present Value (NPV) of CA $279 million at an 8% discount rate. The payback period is estimated at 4.1 years. The pre-tax IRR is estimated at 33% and the NPV at CA $488 million at a discount rate of 8%. (Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability). (The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature). (See press release dated November 21, 2011.) The PEA includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The conclusions of the PEA indicate that the operation would support a production rate of 26,606 tons of high purity (99.9% battery grade) Li 2 CO 3 and 206,670 pounds of Ta 2 O 5 per year over a 17-year mine life.

The project hosts a current Indicated resource of 26.5 million tonnes of 1.30% Li 2 O Eq. or 0.98% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and an Inferred resource of 10.7 million tonnes of 1.14% Li 2 O Eq. or 0.86% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.