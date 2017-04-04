Critical Environments Group Exhibiting at Data Center World Global 2017

Aurora High Resolution Temperature Sensing Strip, Infrastructure Optimization Solutions will be showcased. AFCOM event also serving as launch of the Company's new, cohesive identity following merger of DCiM Solutions and IIS Group

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Critical Environments Group (CEG), a leading provider of data center and critical environment infrastructure optimization solutions, is showcasing its innovative Aurora High Resolution Temperature Sensing Strip at this week's Data Center World Global 2017 in Los Angeles. In addition to Aurora, CEG is also unveiling its new name and brand at the tradeshow. Last week, the Company announced its decision to create a new, standalone organization as a result of DCiM Solution's acquisition of IIS Group.

"In addition to placing a spotlight on the capabilities and benefits of Aurora, CEG is excited to share how our solutions have been enhanced by our two companies coming together as one -- and Data Center World Global is the ideal venue for reaching companies that can truly benefit from all we have to offer," says Mike McClain, CEO of Critical Environments Group. "Our portfolio includes cooling, containment, critical power systems, environmental monitoring, asset management, DCIM, space utilization and assessment services. While we cover everything from floor to ceiling and rack to room, our true value is leveraging best-in-breed components to achieve the greatest level of optimization."

Attendees of this year's event will get a first-hand look at Aurora -- CEG's proprietary and patent-pending High Resolution Temperature Sensing Strip. Aurora is a full-length monitoring strip that mounts to the face or door of any style cabinet 40U or higher, and couples a series of eight temperature sensors with an array of high intensity LEDs. Aurora visually displays a range of cool (blue) to hot (red) and a blend of 129 colors in between to provide the appearance of a "live" CFD.

Optional wireless communication, gateway and management interface enable the temperature readings for all eight sensors per strip to be captured for trending and alerting purposes. In addition, Aurora's resource-saving communications require just one port to capture up to 800 different sensor readings.

"Aurora is the perfect example of how CEG is a value-added partner to both our resellers and their end-user customers," says Robert Hutteman, Senior Vice President of Operations for CEG. "We are providing innovations that fill the gap in technologies found in the market today."

Many of CEG's technical experts will be on-hand in Booth #1243 to answer questions about the newly-formed CEG, Aurora, and many other comprehensive offerings. For immediate information, please visit criticaleg.com.

About Critical Environments Group

Critical Environments Group (CEG) enables its clients to effectively manage, maintain and optimize their data centers and other IT environments. We're meeting the needs of this rapidly evolving industry by achieving value for channel partners or end users throughout the data center lifecycle. CEG's team of experts is unmatched in its ability to provide intelligent assessments and solutions for achieving readiness, reliability and efficiency today and tomorrow.

Critical Environments Group is setting a new standard in the DCIM space by making the relationship our highest priority. We're thinking beyond just a product or problem. Instead, we're thinking about what we can do to take your critical environment to the next level. This client commitment, comprehensive industry expertise, and our partnerships with product vendors that are known and respected around the world, are what allows us to bring value to an engagement right from the start. criticaleg.com