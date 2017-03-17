Critical Outcome Technologies Announces CEO to Moderate Rare Diseases Panel at BIO-Europe

Panel to Discuss "The Business of Rare Disease Company Development"

LONDON, ON and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: COT) ( OTCQB : COTQF) ("COTI" or the "Company") announced today that Alison Silva, President and CEO, will be moderating a panel discussion entitled "The Business of Rare Disease Company Development" focused on strategic considerations for companies targeting rare diseases at the upcoming BIO-Europe Spring 2017 partnering conference in Barcelona, Spain on March 20, 2017.

The panelists represent highly regarded advocacy organizations supporting research and innovation for the treatment of rare diseases, and include Timothy Coté, Principal and CEO, Coté Orphan; Michael Pistone, Director of Marketing, Innovation and Commercialization, Cincinnati Children's Hospital; and Wendy White, Chair, Global Genes. The panel will focus on the unique strategic and operational considerations facing companies in the rarified space of rare diseases, including financing considerations, partnering models, post-approval regulatory matters, and mergers and acquisition strategies.

"It is an honor to be invited to moderate this important discussion focused on advancing research for the treatment of rare diseases, particularly among these esteemed rare disease advocates," said Ms. Silva. "With approximately one in ten people affected by rare diseases, about half of them children, it is imperative that drug discovery companies, investors, regulators, and patient communities focused on these unmet medical needs channel their collective efforts and resources to help ease the challenges associated with these diseases. COTI's lead clinical drug candidate, COTI-2, was granted the orphan drug designation for ovarian cancer by the U.S. FDA in 2015, and the Company is committed to advancing our research to find effective new treatment options for people suffering from rare diseases."

The panel is part of the BIO-Europe Spring conference, and will take place on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 13:30 to 14:30, on Level 1, Room 121 at the CCIB Convention Centre, Barcelona, Spain. For further information, please visit BIO-Europe Spring's website at https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope-spring

In other news, The Wall Street Transcript recently published a CEO interview featuring COTI in its Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Report issued on March 13, 2017. The article may be found on COTI's website under the INVESTORS tab, Presentations and Fact Sheets page or by clicking on the following link: The Wall Street Transcipt Interview.

Also, further to its press release of March 16, 2017, the Company wishes to provide additional information regarding the investor relations engagements of Hybrid Financial Inc. ("Hybrid") and Stern Investor Relations, Inc. ("Stern"). Under the terms of the engagements, COTI expects to pay aggregate fees of $120,000 over the initial period of the agreements. Neither firm has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company, nor do they have any current right or intent to acquire such interest. For further details, please refer to the press release dated March 16, 2017, available on the Company's website or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

COTI is a clinical stage biotech company that uses proprietary artificial intelligence technologies to pursue a targeted and transformational approach to treating cancer and other unmet medical needs. COTI's CHEMSAS® technology accelerates the discovery and development of novel drug therapies, allowing the Company to build a pipeline of potential drug candidates faster and with a higher probability of success than traditional methods.

The Company's lead compound, COTI-2, has a novel p53-dependent mechanism of action with selective and potent anti-cancer activity. P53 mutations occur in over 50% of all cancers. COTI-2 is initially being evaluated for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancers in a Phase 1 clinical trial at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas and the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern University. The Company has secured orphan drug status in the United States for COTI-2 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The Company also plans to evaluate COTI-2 in additional oncology indications, including head and neck cancer, Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, and acute myelogenous leukemia. Preclinical data suggests that COTI-2 could dramatically improve the treatment of cancers with mutations in the p53 gene.

The Company's second lead compound, COTI-219, is a novel oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS function. KRAS mutations occur in up to 30% of all cancers and represent a tremendous unmet clinical need and a desirable drug target. COTI-219 is undergoing IND-enabling studies to support a regulatory submission by the end of calendar 2017.

Follow @CriticalOutcome on Twitter.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.