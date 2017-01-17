Critical Outcome Technologies to Be a Panelist and Presenter at Cantech Investment Conference in Toronto

LONDON, ON and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: COT)( OTCQB : COTQF) ("COTI" or the "Company") a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it will be a panelist and presenter at the 2017 Cantech Investment Conference on January 18th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Alison Silva, COTI's President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Undervalued Emerging Biotech Companies Developing Breakthrough Therapies" at 12:00 p.m. on the Mackie Stage. The panel discussion involving biotech executives will be moderated by Mr. Eden Rahim of Next Edge Capital Corp.

At 3:10 p.m., also on the Mackie Stage, Ms. Silva will present a general overview of the Company and its initial focus on targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple cancers and other unmet medical needs.

The slide presentation will be available on the Company's website and on SlideShare at www.slideshare.net/CriticalOutcome following the live presentation.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Company representatives during the conference at Booth #512.

The 2017 Cantech Investment Conference is Canada's biggest technology conference and will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front Street West. The conference provides an opportunity to meet with investors, analysts, journalists, and bankers from the Canadian technology sector.

About Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

COTI is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing innovative and targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead compound, COTI‐2, has a novel p53‐targeting mechanism of action with selective and potent anti‐cancer activity. A potential breakthrough treatment for many types of human cancers, COTI‐2 is a potent small molecule activator of misfolded mutant p53 proteins. COTI‐2 is being initially evaluated for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, which includes ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancers in a Phase 1 clinical trial at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas and the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern University. The Company has secured orphan drug status in the U.S. for COTI‐2 for the treatment of ovarian cancer in patients failing first line therapies and is planning additional studies in other cancer indications. These studies are supported by more than ten animal xenograft models showing both single and combination agent activity of COTI‐2 with other leading cancer drugs. Preclinical data provides evidence to suggest a potentially dramatic change in the treatment of cancers with mutations of the p53 gene. The Company is also advancing COTI‐219, a novel oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS and discovered using the Company's proprietary drug discovery technology platform, CHEMSAS®. KRAS is a highly desirable drug target as these mutations are detected in up to one‐quarter of all human cancers, particularly lung, colorectal, pancreatic, and thyroid cancers and represents a tremendous unmet clinical need. An IND for evaluating COTI‐219 in clinical trials in the U.S. is expected in late 2017. COTI‐2 and COTI‐219 represent significant opportunities to target two fundamental and central pathways responsible for the development of multiple cancers. COTI‐2 and COTI‐219 each have the potential to either independently or in combination with other therapies, dramatically improve the outcome for many people with cancer.

