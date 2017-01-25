CRM Superbowl - Salesforce vs. SugarCRM: Webinar Showcasing the Features and Pricing of two of the top CRM systems of 2017

Boston-based technology consultancy, BrainSell, is a partner for both SalesForce.com and SugarCRM; They are set to host a free webinar educating businesses on the features and benefits of these systems, via a live demo showdown

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - BrainSell, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, February 2nd at 2pm EST. BrainSell's Executive Vice President, Kevin Cook and Account Executive, Garrett Hogan share their in-depth knowledge and expertise during the CRM Superbowl: view details about the webinar and sign up here.

Here's the game-plan for the webinar: Kevin and Garrett will discuss the playbooks for each system, how to stay within your pricing zone (including hidden fees), how to maximize user adoption, and punting issues to the correct support team.

"We are so excited to cut to the chase, and present two top tier CRM Systems without bias," said Kevin Cook, executive vice president of BrainSell. Garrett Hogan, senior account executive, notes: "the winner of this Superbowl is the one that is the right fit for your company and budget. BrainSell wants to present your options to you in a fun and engaging way".

For this webinar Kevin will provide SugarCRM facts and features and Garrett will showcase team SalesForce.com. Sign up and see who the winner is for your business.

Sign Up Now - February 2nd at 2 Pm EST

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: CRM Superbowl

For more information about BrainSell and additional CRM options, visit: http://www.brainsell.net/software/crm/

About BrainSell

BrainSell is a leading advisory and technology company that provides companies of all sizes with a competitive advantage that comes from best-of-class business software, services and unbiased advice. Since their founding in 1994, BrainSell has transformed from a regional boutique software reseller into a leading provider of business strategy, software, development, and implementation.