Cronos Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MJN) announces it has granted options to subscribe to 3,299,000 common shares of the Company to certain of the Company's employees and directors, the whole in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $3.14 per common share, which was the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V on April 11, 2017. The options shall expire at the earlier of 180 days of the death, disability or incapacity of the holder or five years after the date of issue. The grant of options is subject to the Company receiving all necessary and appropriate regulatory consents and approvals, if any, and to the Company's stock option plan.

About The Cronos Group

Cronos Group, is a geographically diversified and vertically integrated cannabis company that operates two wholly-owned Licensed Producers ("LPs") regulated within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") and holds a portfolio of minority investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants. The company's flagship LPs, Peace Naturals Project Inc. (Ontario), and In The Zone Produce Ltd. (British Columbia) are collectively situated on over 125 acres of agricultural land and are currently licensed to produce 2,600 kg of cannabis on an annual basis. The Company also holds minority equity positions in Licensed Producers Whistler Medical Marijuana, Hydropothecary, and Abcann Medicinals. With interest in six Licensed Producers, Cronos Group is focused on building an iconic brand portfolio, providing patients with compassionate and personalized care, and creating value for our shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.