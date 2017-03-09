Cronos Group Announces Closing of Previously Announced $17 Million Bought Deal

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Cronos Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MJN) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. As such, a total of 7,705,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") were sold at a price of $2.25 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.3 million (the "Offering").

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by Eight Capital and which included PI Financial Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, GMP Securities L.P., Cormark Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for expanding production capacity at Peace Naturals Project Inc. and In The Zone Produce Ltd., purchasing extraction equipment, making investments in certain of its investees, funding certain amounts payable pursuant to existing contractual obligations and for general working capital purposes.

The Shares were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding the province of Québec.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is a geographically diversified and vertically-integrated cannabis company that operates two wholly-owned Licensed Producers ("LPs") regulated within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") and holds a portfolio of minority investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants. The company's flagship LPs, Peace Naturals Project Inc. (Ontario), and In The Zone Produce Ltd. (British Columbia) are collectively situated on over 125 acres of agricultural land and are currently licensed to produce 2,600 kg of cannabis on an annual basis. The Company also holds minority equity positions in Licensed Producers Whistler Medical Marijuana, Hydropothecary, and Abcann Medicinals. With interest in five LPs and two LP applicants, Cronos Group is focused on building an iconic brand portfolio, providing patients with compassionate and personalized care, and creating value for our shareholders.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This news release contains information obtained by the Company from third parties. The Company believes such information to be accurate but has not independently verified such information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.thecronosgroup.com.