CROS NT Acquires Clinical Division of PM Clinical to Expand Service Offering

CHAPEL HILL, NC and MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - CROS NT today announced the acquisition of the clinical division of PM Clinical Limited, a sister company under the PM Holding entity currently based in the United Kingdom and Italy.

The move expands CROS NT's service offerings by adding regulatory consultancy, study design, feasibility, clinical project management and monitoring. The acquisition shifts CROS NT from a biometrics-only CRO to a niche provider of data expertise combined with clinical excellence to now being able to offer a full-service approach.

"This was a strategic business decision to combine our long-standing expertise in clinical data services with PM Clinical's extensive experience in clinical operations to offer our growing, global customer base a full range of services. Our clients can now rely on one provider, with expertise, flexibility and attention to detail and quality, for full product or device development," said Andrew MacGarvey, CEO of CROS NT.

About CROS NT

Founded in 1992, CROS NT is a data-driven Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing services from feasibility to clinical study reporting for Phases I-IV and medical device trials. CROS NT's services include regulatory consultancy, monitoring, data management, biostatistics programming & analysis, pharmacovigilance and medical writing -- and accompanying eClinical applications (data visualization, EDC, IWRS, eCOA/ePRO etc.). All services are underpinned by strong clinical and biometrics project management with offices located in Europe, the USA and India.