Cross Border Showcase Travel Program Offers Experiential Gifts & Travel Packages

Visit Upstate New York now and into the new year, by giving the gift of travel

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 23, 2016) - The Cross Border Showcase Program -- a travel program that encourages Canadians to cross the border and experience destinations in Upstate New York -- has released a number of deals and packages for travelers during Boxing Week and into the New Year. The program is encouraging people to give the gift of travel and experiences rather then something wrapped and topped with a bow.

The packages offered include everything from wine tours through the Finger Lakes, to indoor waterparks, to skiing at Bristol Mountain. Several are specific to Canadians, and can only be used by showing a Canadian license or residency card. The list includes:

Canadian Visitors Winter Promo at the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside - Rochester NY

Expires: 3/31/2017

Enjoy 20% in savings when you book using our Canadian Visitors Promotional Rate offer. Rate includes overnight accommodations only. Offer is subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.

Special Rate for Our Canadian Friends at the RIT Inn & Conference Center - Rochester, NY

Expires: 12/31/2017

Special rate of $94 (US) per night. Must present Canadian ID upon arrival.

Ski & Stay at Bristol Mountain & The Inn on the Lake - Canandaigua, NY

Expires: 3/31/2017

Ski & Stay with the "Loonies Special" at the Inn on the Lake. Get deluxe overnight accommodations and a hot breakfast to-go at the Inn, then hit the slopes at Bristol Mountain with two full day ski passes. Canadian visitors can get 20% off the entire package and more when you book using the promo code LOONIE.

Indoor Water Park Package at Palm Island Indoor Water Park - Batavia, NY

Expires: 12/30/2016

Includes an overnight stay at the Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia, NY, as well as four tickets for two days' admission to on-site Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, $20 in arcade tokens and a $25 free play at nearby Batavia Downs Gaming for new Players Club members ($10 for existing members). Rates begin at $145 for four guests.

Winter Adventure Package at Trout Run Camping - Wellsville, NY

Three days and two nights for two in a luxury log cabin. Includes breakfast Saturday & Sunday, Free S'Mores kit with firewood, a bottle of wine and two tickets to the Wellsville Grand Cinema. $299 for Weekend Packages. $249 for Weekday Packages.

His & Hers Craft Beer, Wine Country, Distillery Tour at 18 Vine Inn & Carriage House - Hammondsport, NY

Expires: 12/31/16

Experience a couples tour through Finger Lakes favorites like Roosterfish Craft Brewing, Barnstormer Wintery, Wagner Brewing, JR Dill Winery, and Finger Lakes Distilling, with lunch at The Crooked Rooster. Includes overnight and dining at the Inn & Carriage House. Rates start at $379 for two.

Shop & Stay Package at Woodcliff Hotel & Spa - Rochester, NY

Enjoy overnight accommodations in a Deluxe Room, breakfast for two, a $25 Visa Gift Card, a $25 credit to Spa Elan (on-site) and complimentary transportation to local Eastview Mall, so you can shop, stay, and enjoy the day in Rochester, NY.

Cross Border Showcase is also encouraging Canadians to celebrate New Year's Eve across the border. The celebrations and packages are plentiful for the single evening, and include family packages, couples getaways, parties and more. In Rochester, NY, you can even choose to party Gatsby-style at The Cub Room, with a 6-course dinner, glass of champagne for midnight, music, dancing, photo booth, and cocktail specials all night. (Wear your Gatsby best and watch the ball drop with everything included at $89 per person.)

Through the Cross Border Showcase Program, nearby travelers can find the best spots to visit in the state of New York. Suggestions for dining locations, accommodations, shopping (with New York's lower sales tax), indoor and outdoor fun can be found online at www.crossbordershowcase.com. Packages and deals similar to those listed above can always be found under the "Special Offers" tab, at http://www.crossbordershowcase.com/special-offers.

The Cross Border Showcase travel program encourages and entices Canadian visitors to explore deeper into New York State. The program showcases a unique collection of attractions and experiences that are all comfortably within driving distance from the Canadian border -- beginning in Western New York, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region to well into Central and Northern New York. The program's partners include accommodations, shopping destinations, family and four-season recreational activities, communities and tourist-friendly businesses. Many of the partners offer discounts for Canadian visitors. Current offers, information and destinations can be found at www.CrossBorderShowcase.com and by following the program's Twitter or Facebook.