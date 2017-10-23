Crosslake Fibre to Build Submarine Cable Connecting Long Island to Wall, New Jersey

Critical Route Bypasses NYC for Added Reliability

TORONTO, ON and BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Crosslake Fibre announces today its plans to build a new submarine fibre-optic cable from Wall, New Jersey to Long Island, New York.

The cable system will directly connect Wall, NJ and Long Island with a 95km high fibre count unrepeatered submarine cable. The system will provide a physically diverse, lower latency route between cable landing stations in Long Island and New Jersey. "The need for a Manhattan bypass route is growing more critical with increased network congestion and weather-related threats in the region," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre.

The cable system's endpoints will be located at NJFX in Wall, New Jersey, and 1025Connect in Westbury, Long Island. "We selected these endpoints as they are increasingly important hubs for transoceanic connectivity and provide a variety of network connectivity options for customers," adds Cunningham. "As additional transoceanic cables carrying much of the world's Internet traffic land in the region, and growth on existing cables continues, new domestic connectivity onward from the Cable Landing Stations is important."

"The NJFX Cable Landing Campus is capitalizing on its location as a meet-me point for international connectivity," states Gil Santaliz, Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. "The Crosslake Fibre subsea cable further adds to that ecosystem and brings a unique connectivity option for international and US carriers located here."

"1025Connect is Long Island's premier network-neutral Meet-Me Room for interconnection and colocation, known for its ability to provide direct access to multiple subsea cables East of New York City," states Dan Lunde, Managing Director of 1025Connect. "Introducing the new Crosslake Fibre system adds another strategic option on the 'Continental Edge' and strengthens our position as the easternmost peering point in the metro area providing a truly diverse, subsea Manhattan Bypass route for customers."

The Wall to Long Island project continues Crosslake's model of developing niche submarine cable systems. "Our Lake Ontario build is progressing at full speed and has really validated our approach to developing smaller systems," comments Cunningham. Crosslake Fibre will own and manage the system as an independent operator, giving the company flexibility to provide innovative commercial solutions to customers. The company will offer dark fibre and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers and has a targeted ready-for-service (RFS) date of June 2019 for the Wall to Long Island project.

About Crosslake Fibre Inc.

Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fibre-optic projects throughout Canada and the United States. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. Crosslake Fibre's leading project is its Lake Ontario project to construct a new submarine cable from Toronto, Canada to Buffalo, New York. For additional information, see www.crosslakefibre.ca or follow on Twitter @CrosslakeFibre.