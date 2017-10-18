Crowded CEO to Spotlight Recruiting Chatbots at Fall 2017 MoNage Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) -

WHO:

Howie Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will present "How Chatbots Can Create Life-like Recruiting Conversations" at the Fall MoNage Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26, 2017

Schwartz is scheduled to speak on Thursday, October 26 at 10:35 a.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Boston Public Library

700 Boylston Street

Boston, Mass.

DETAILS:

Chatbots have been a hot topic this year -- and recent research indicates that by 2020 the average person will have more conversations with chatbots than their spouse. Bots are infiltrating everyday life from how people order tacos to how they find their soulmate. This is true of recruiting too, with companies adopting bots to help enhance messaging and communication between team members, especially as it relates to the status of candidates. While collaborative enhancements are helpful, this approach doesn't facilitate candidate progression through the process or promote candidate engagement.

During the Fall 2017 MoNage Conference, Howie Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Crowded, will share how to take chatbots to the next level of interactivity and effectiveness. Schwartz will explain how artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing can enable more life-like conversations, delivering spontaneous responses to a candidate no matter what they ask or how they ask it. Attendees will also learn how chatbots can streamline the administrative tasks associated with sourcing, evaluating and screening talent and take away best practices for leveraging chatbots to improve hiring decisions.

For event details and registration, visit https://www.monage.io.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded maximizes the value of candidate data by enabling employers to leverage their existing talent pool buried in their candidate database/ATS. By using machine learning and proprietary AI algorithms, the best candidates are updated, contacted via the Crowded chatbot, matched, and ranked for each open job requisition. Crowded Refresh saves employers thousands of dollars and substantial time and effort per hire, and provides valuable employer branding as dormant candidate relationships are re-ignited.

Crowded was founded by three successful serial entrepreneurs: Howie Schwartz, Mark Roth and Joe Rubin. The company is backed by Tokalon Ventures, Elevate Innovation Partners, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, and multiple Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.