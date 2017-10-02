Crowded Earns Two Recruiting Service Innovation Awards

"Star of Recruiting Innovation" Wins Most Innovative Solution and Top Business Leader Innovator Categories

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Crowded, a recruiting technology provider that ensures employers can maximize the value of the candidate data in their Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), today announced details of its recent award wins from The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions (TAtech.) Crowded was recognized among the "Stars of Recruiting Innovation" at the Awards Gala held during the 2017 TAtech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum.

Crowded has received an outstanding response to its latest product offering, Crowded Refresh. Crowded Refresh uses machine learning and proprietary AI algorithms to leverage the existing candidate data in a company's applicant tracking system. The strongest candidates are updated; contacted via the Crowded chatbot; and matched and ranked for each open job position. Crowded Refresh saves employers thousands of dollars and substantial time and effort per hire, and provides valuable employer branding as dormant candidate relationships are re-ignited.

Crowded's innovation was acclaimed as remarkable by the TAtech community, a global trade association for the talent acquisition technology industry. Collectively, its Members power or operate over 60,000 sites worldwide and provide state-of-the-art products and innovative services for virtually every facet of talent acquisition. The Recruiting Service Innovation Awards -- known as "the ReSIs" -- celebrate the Innovators and Innovations in talent acquisition. The ReSIs "shine a spotlight on the innovative capabilities that enable recruiters to perform at their peak." It is the only global awards program where the actual recruiters who use talent acquisition technologies vote and select the winners.

At the Awards Gala, Crowded was the recipient of the top award for Most Innovative SMB Recruiting Solution and company CEO, Howie Schwartz, was lauded as Top Innovator of the Year in the prestigious Business Leader category.

Crowded CEO Howie Schwartz commented, "Winning these two awards is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to developing innovative recruiting technology solutions that solve real-life recruiting problems for talent acquisition teams. Crowded Refresh delivers results from day one; ensuring employers can leverage the enormous investments they've already made in building their candidate databases. We're honored to receive these two ReSI awards from the TAtech community."

About Crowded

Crowded was founded by three successful serial entrepreneurs: Howie Schwartz, Mark Roth and Joe Rubin. The company is backed by Tokalon Ventures, Elevate Innovation Partners, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, and multiple Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.