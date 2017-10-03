Crowded Takes on HR Technology Conference & Exposition with New Crowded:Refresh Platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) -

WHO:

Crowded, enabling employers to leverage the existing talent pool buried in their candidate database/ATS

WHAT:

Will exhibit its new SaaS platform Crowded:Refresh™ during the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Crowded will exhibit in Booth No. 2354VV in the Startup Pavilion.

DETAILS:

Companies store valuable information about job candidates in their ATS (applicant tracking systems), allowing the data to languish and age for years, even as positions open up.

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Crowded will spotlight its new Crowded:Refresh platform, which allows employers to tap directly into this resource to find qualified candidates who would otherwise go undiscovered. Using machine learning and proprietary AI algorithms, the strongest candidates are updated, matched and ranked for each open job position, then contacted via the Crowded chatbot. Companies spend tons of money building this data. Crowded helps them tap into this neglected asset. Conference attendees interested in learning how Crowded helps employers leverage their existing talent pool are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 2354VV. To schedule a product demo, please email hrtech@crowded.com.

For event details and registration information about the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, visit: http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded maximized the value of candidate data, by enabling employers to leverage their existing talent pool buried in their candidate database/ATS. By using machine learning and proprietary AI algorithms, the best candidates are updated, contacted via the Crowded chatbot, matched, and ranked for each open job requisition. Crowded Refresh saves employers thousands of dollars and substantial time and effort per hire, and provides valuable employer branding as dormant candidate relationships are re-ignited.

Crowded was founded by three successful serial entrepreneurs: Howie Schwartz, Mark Roth and Joe Rubin. The company is backed by Tokalon Ventures, Elevate Innovation Partners, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, and multiple Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.