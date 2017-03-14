Crowded's Popular Monthly Meetups Teem with Top Tech Talent and Employers

Packed Event Spotlights Tech Hiring Trends and Practices, Next Meetup Scheduled for March 28

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs, today released insights about its popular Tech Jobs Meetups. Attendance at the monthly event continues to swell, outgrowing its original space and more than doubling in size since launching in December 2016.

Attracting recruiters from leading companies and capturing the attention of top talent including software developers, software engineers and coders, the first Tech Jobs Meetup welcomed 130 job seekers. In January, that number grew to 200. By February, attendance topped 300. On the employer side, the Meetups have hosted recruiters and hiring managers from the likes of Bloomberg, Google, IAC, Foursquare and Nielsen.

At last month's Meetup, attendees walked into the DiMenna Center and were immediately greeted with the sounds of a live piano player and hundreds of pizzas ready for the taking. Recruiting expert Steve Levy kicked off the event, delivering a rousing opening keynote exploring current trends and the relationship between recruiters and tech talent, while Benjamin Cheung, Technical Recruiting Partner at SoundCloud, Michelle Heng, Senior Technical Recruiter at Meetup, Lindsay Holmes, Senior Technical Recruiter at Sailthru and Natalie Davidzon, Senior Technical Recruiter at LiveIntent shared job search tips and advice with eager attendees. The panel walked through the hiring process at each respective organization, offering thoughts on coding challenges and revealing how best to make an impression in an interview.

"One of the hardest to fill positions for employers today is software developers. At the same time, job seekers are eager for the opportunity to supplement their online applications to distinguish themselves and make industry connections," commented Howard Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Crowded.

Mark Roth, Crowded co-founder and chief operating officer, continued, "We started the Tech Jobs Meetups expecting to draw 40 or 50 job seekers to our offices for a networking event. When several hundred pre-registered, we realized we were onto something, bringing value to candidates and recruiters as we merge the in-person experience with the online process."

"We want to hire people, not just resumes. Perhaps, we've grown slightly accustomed to the comfort and convenience of the online world. However, there's an incredible value in meeting in-person, having a face-to-face conversation, getting to know the journey of someone's career beyond the timeline listed on a piece of paper," offered Heng. "While it may not be the job today, it could be the job down the road, and the in-real-life experience enables connections and relationships to form and make such things happen."

Joe Rubin, co-founder and director of Corporate Development for Crowded, concluded, "The Crowded Tech Jobs Meetups really cater to everyone in attendance. The panel discussions and keynote speakers offer job seekers insight into what recruiters are looking for and how the process really works. At the same time, we're giving employers a chance to see who is out there and what skills they bring to the table. We're fostering an engaged, active community with a common interest in hiring tech talent."

The next Crowded Tech Jobs Meetup is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, 2017. More information including registration details can be found at: https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/236691250.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.