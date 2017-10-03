CrowdStreet Debuts First Direct Commercial Real Estate Investing Platform for Financial Advisors

Hines Securities Leverages Enhanced Sponsor Direct Platform to Provide Financial Advisors with Easy-to-Use Online Capital Fundraising Capabilities

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - CrowdStreet, provider of the leading commercial real estate investment platform for investor acquisition and relationship management, today announced several enhancements to its flagship Sponsor Direct white-label software platform designed to address the needs of modern investment firms. With these new features, Sponsor Direct is now the only software offering that combines support for financial advisor accounts with a suite of tools specifically developed to help them engage, communicate with and service their investors. Hines Securities Inc. is the first firm to leverage these new capabilities, relying on Sponsor Direct to provide easy-to-use online real estate capital fundraising functionality to financial advisors.

"As more commercial real estate investment firms move online, they need solutions that will help them engage investors and make their financial advisors more effective," said Tore Steen, CEO at CrowdStreet. "With our enhancements to Sponsor Direct, we are opening our platform to even more users, supporting all aspects of the digital experience, making it more cost effective for companies like Hines, and speeding up investment cycles."

CrowdStreet's proven software solutions currently support more than 53,000 investors, managing more than 1,000 offerings and $3.7 billion in invested capital. Since its launch, the CrowdStreet software platform has been used to raise more than $260 million and distribute more than $684 million to investors.

"The financial services industry is changing, and as younger advisors enter the business, they will expect instant access to information about an offering. We believe Sponsor Direct's new financial advisor module helps us deliver this experience," said Mark Earley, CEO at Hines Securities. "Advisors benefit by using simple tools to privately invite their retail investors to view suitable investment opportunities online and then track their interest levels in real-time. We are excited about our relationship with CrowdStreet and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership."

Sponsor Direct replaces expensive, inefficient paper offering memoranda with an all-digital experience. Financial advisors are able to send digital offering memoranda to their clients and invite them to view investment opportunities online. Sponsor Direct also enables tracking of:

Who viewed/downloaded documents through unique watermarking capabilities

Leads via one central dashboard

Sponsor Direct also now offers a new, optimized management console, with scalability improvements and a more robust user experience. It features new Capital Transactions tools, which deliver a 360-degree view of capital positions across all investments. The expanded account control also supports co-investors, accountants and attorney proxies.

For more information, visit business.crowdstreet.com/financial-advisor. To request a demo of Sponsor Direct, visit business.crowdstreet.com/get-started/.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet is a financial technology (fintech) company that is transforming the $15 trillion U.S commercial real estate industry through its innovative and integrated approach to online fundraising and investor lifecycle management. CrowdStreet solutions allow real estate developers and operators to accelerate their fundraising processes while achieving enhanced visibility and control over all aspects of investor relations and lifecycle management. Sponsors are able to use the CrowdStreet Marketplace to gain instant access to a nationwide audience of accredited investors. Enterprise-level sponsors are able to present investment offerings to their existing investors under their brand and through their own website by deploying CrowdStreet Sponsor Direct. Both solutions democratize access to commercial real estate investment opportunities by connecting accredited investors, family offices and institutions directly with real estate sponsors for no-fee co-investing with a modern digital portfolio management experience. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., CrowdStreet was founded in 2013 by a senior leadership team with over 80 years of combined experience in commercial real estate, software development and private equity. For more information, please visit www.crowdstreet.com.

About Hines Securities

Hines Securities, Inc. is the broker-dealer affiliate of Hines, a privately owned global real estate firm with more than 3,900 team members worldwide and a presence in 201 cities in 21 countries as of June 30, 2017. Hines Securities oversees the marketing and sales of Hines-sponsored specialized investment products to individual investors through independent broker-dealer firms and their financial advisors. For more information, visit www.hinessecurities.com.