CrowdStreet Set for Continued Growth with Expanded Leadership Team and Formation of Advisory Board

Online Investing Continues to Transform Commercial Real Estate While Expansion in Leadership Expertise Across Marketing, Technology and Investor Relations Will Continue to Accelerate Growth

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - CrowdStreet, provider of the leading commercial real estate investment platform for investor acquisition and relationship management, further enhanced its team with the addition of two senior-level executives and the formation of a new advisory board. The new executives include Molly Moore, who will serve as chief marketing officer, and Rohit Colaco, the company's new vice president of Engineering. The advisory board -- which is comprised of industry leaders including Thomas Byrne, Lewis G. Feldman, Christopher Keber and John Witchel -- brings together individuals who have diverse experience in commercial real estate, online marketplaces, institutional investing and technology, and will offer strategic guidance as CrowdStreet continues to grow.

"During the past three years, CrowdStreet has played a significant role in transforming the way commercial real estate firms attract investors," said CrowdStreet CEO Tore Steen. "We have plans to continue to aggressively develop and grow our product offerings and to provide the best possible customer experience to serve this ever-changing market. Molly's and Rohit's respective expertise will accelerate the success and growth of our investor marketplace and our software platform, supporting faster expansion of our business."

Moore, who brings deep experience in marketing and go-to-market strategy, branding, demand generation and sales enablement, comes to CrowdStreet from Zayo, a $3 billion communications infrastructure provider. There she was vice president of Marketing, Product and Sales Enablement, leading the company through an overhaul of go-to-market strategy, rebranding and the acquisition of Integra. During her career, Moore also held leadership roles at several software companies in Portland, Ore. Moore earned a Bachelor's degree in Business with an emphasis on marketing from the University of Oregon. At CrowdStreet, Moore will be focused on driving innovation and delivering a best-in-class customer experience to address the evolving online investment needs of developers, operators and investors.

"I'm joining CrowdStreet's executive team at a true industry inflection point, when we can realize the potential of online investing," said Moore. "As a team, we'll work to disrupt a fast-growing industry by building and launching innovative ways to serve the industry and delight our customers."

Colaco, who has more than 20 years of experience building high-growth technical teams and developing secure, scalable and high-performance SaaS solutions, will oversee product development and engineering for CrowdStreet. He previously was vice president of Engineering at Act-On Software, where he was instrumental in growing the team, scaling the platform and increasing revenue substantially. Earlier in his career, he worked in SaaS product development for the CTO's office at IBM, and was vice president of Application Development at Coremetrics, where he helped build the company's web analytics platform and grow revenue by 4x resulting in an acquisition by IBM. Colaco earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, India. Colaco will leverage his experience in SaaS-based software to up-level CrowdStreet's product feature set and deliver a simple, elegant user experience.

"With these key leaders in place, we are in a strong position to keep revolutionizing online investment in commercial real estate and the new advisory board will be extremely valuable positioning CrowdStreet for the future," Steen noted. "Providing a wealth of experience in many of our core markets, we look to advisory board members to offer sound advice on critical decisions to continue on our accelerated trajectory of growth."

Advisory board members include:

Thomas Byrne - Chief Executive Officer of Property Capsule Inc., an AI-enabled commercial real estate intelligence platform, Byrne was the President and COO for LoopNet, which was acquired by CoStar, and previously served as Chairman of the Board at Xceligent. Byrne brings vast experience in both commercial real estate and technology.

Lewis G. Feldman - Feldman is CEO and Founder of Heritage Capital Ventures LLC, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate at the Anderson Graduate School of Business, where he lectures on real estate capital markets matters and online syndication. Over the past 35 years, including during his tenure as founder of AmLaw 100 Goodwin Procter LLP's California offices and its online real estate securities practice, Feldman has helped raise and deploy more than $100 billion in debt and equity for real estate, infrastructure and financial technology.

Christopher Keber - Currently Head of Investments and Strategy at McCourt Global, Keber was a Senior Managing Director at Hines, where he was responsible for worldwide capital formation, fundraising and investor relations, among other tasks. In his role at Hines, he leveraged CrowdStreet's Sponsor Direct to build the company's own online capital formation platform and improve investor relationship management.

John Witchel - Currently President and COO of GitPrime, the industry leader in software engineering productivity analytics, Witchel founded Prosper, the first U.S. online lending marketplace. Most recently, he ran the fintech group of Tesla (formerly SolarCity) where he created SolarBonds, the industry's first direct-to-consumer debt offering. Witchel came to Tesla by way of acquisition of Common Assets, where he was CTO and co-founder.

Today, CrowdStreet also shared 2017 results that underscore how it is driving change in the commercial real estate investment market and expanding no-cost access to institutional quality offerings to investors through the use of efficient, scalable technology. This year, CrowdStreet saw a 4x increase investment dollars managed on its platform, growing to $4.2 billion, as the number of investors more than doubled, signaling a measurable increase of confidence in this market.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet is a financial technology (fintech) company that is transforming the $15 trillion U.S commercial real estate industry through its innovative and integrated approach to online fundraising and investor lifecycle management. CrowdStreet solutions allow real estate developers and operators to accelerate their fundraising processes while achieving enhanced visibility and control over all aspects of investor relations and lifecycle management. Sponsors are able to use the CrowdStreet Marketplace to gain instant access to a nationwide audience of accredited investors. Enterprise-level sponsors are able to present investment offerings to their existing investors under their brand and through their own website by deploying CrowdStreet Sponsor Direct. Both solutions democratize access to commercial real estate investment opportunities by connecting accredited investors, family offices and institutions directly with real estate sponsors for no-fee co-investing with a modern digital portfolio management experience. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., CrowdStreet was founded in 2013 by a senior leadership team with over 80 years of combined experience in commercial real estate, software development and private equity. For more information, please visit www.crowdstreet.com.