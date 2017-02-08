Crowdtap Brings on Industry Veteran as New CEO

Matt Britton Joins to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Award-winning marketing technology firm, Crowdtap, has appointed advertising industry veteran and longtime head and founder of MRY (now part of Publicis Groupe), Matt Britton, as its new CEO, effective immediately.

As a founding member of Crowdtap, which was incubated out of MRY in 2009 and subsequently spun out into its own entity, Britton has played an integral role in the company's growth as Chairman of The Board for the past 7 years; helping to drive the creation and growth of Crowdtap, now used by over 100 of the largest brands and marketing agencies in the U.S. As CEO, Britton will oversee the continued evolution of Crowdtap's products and offering, lead the cultivation of deeper brand and client relationships, help with the recruitment of top talent and drive thought leadership for the company.

"As one of Crowdtap's original founders, I have a unique connection to the company and am excited to take the reins as we look to evolve once more and scale to new heights in 2017 and beyond," said Britton. "We started Crowdtap because we saw a shift happening in the industry back in the early days of social media and witnessed technology's seismic impact on the industry. We see the same changes continuing today, just on a much larger scale impacting everything from research & development to broadcast television. In addition, the power of reach has decidedly shifted from Publishers to Individuals, a trend that Crowdtap is perfectly positioned to leverage."

A prominent industry figure, Britton is considered a leading expert on the millennial generation having advised over half of Fortune 500 companies on youth marketing strategy over the past two decades. He is also the critically-acclaimed bestselling author of "YouthNation," a roadmap for brands looking to understand and reach the elusive millennial generation. For the past 14 years, he served as CEO (and briefly Chairman) at MRY (formerly Mr. Youth), a digital and social media marketing services agency that he founded in 2002, and grew from a one-person startup to a global powerhouse with over 400 employees. In 2011, MRY was acquired by LBi International (which would later join Publicis Groupe). Learn more about Matt Britton at www.mattbritton.com.

About Crowdtap

Crowdtap is an award-winning marketing technology firm, based in New York, which creates products that allow for on-demand and meaningful connections between brands and consumers. The Crowdtap platform combines community and technology to generate agile brand research, authentic peer recommendations and influential brand storytelling at-scale. Since its founding in 2009, Crowdtap has worked with top brands including General Mills, Heineken, Kraft Foods, P&G, Verizon, Walmart and Yum Brands, and has received numerous accolades for its work from The Shorty Awards, WOMMA and OMMA, among others. Crowdtap has also been named a top place to work by Fortune, one of America's Most Promising Companies by Forbes and recognized for its growth by Advertising Age and Mashable. Visit https://crowdtap.com/ for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129655/Images/Matt_Britton_2017_headshot-1ab6d281197bb0fca200b03b51afc6ae.jpg