Crowdtap Expands Senior Leadership Team With Key Hires

Company Names David Moore as SVP of Product & Engineering and Naomi Davidowitz as VP of Client Success

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Crowdtap, the award-winning marketing technology firm, today announced the appointment of David Moore as Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering and Naomi Davidowitz as Vice President of Client Success. Moore will report directly to newly-appointed CEO Matt Britton and Davidowitz will report to the company's Chief Operating Officer, Justin Squezello. Both appointments are effective immediately.

These executives join Crowdtap at a time of tremendous growth for the organization as it continues to focus on filling a large opportunity gap in the marketplace for real-time, localized insights from consumers.

"We are excited to welcome David and Naomi to the leadership team at a time of such momentum for Crowdtap," said Matt Britton, CEO of Crowdtap. "They each bring unique skill sets that will help propel Crowdtap forward, strategically growing and evolving our offering and our product lines."

As SVP of Product & Engineering, Moore will be responsible for overseeing the fusing of technology, UX, and product while building out a world-class development team. Under his leadership, Product & Engineering will advance best practices to help support Crowdtap's rapid growth, while seamlessly functioning as a multi-disciplinary team that works to push the boundaries of what consumer research looks like for both brands and consumers.

Prior to his move to Crowdtap, Moore worked as Executive Director of Creative Technology at Atmosphere Proximity, a digital agency under BBDO, where he worked with clients including FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, and Emirates Airlines. Before that, Moore led the consumer facing development team as Senior Director of Interactive Technology at Ralph Lauren.

As VP of Client Successes, Davidowitz will be building and leading a high-performing team, as well as spearheading the client experience with one eye on customer satisfaction and the other on growing revenue. She comes with extensive experience managing cross-functional teams in sales, planning and execution of multi-layered projects.

Davidowitz comes to Crowdtap from Ceci New York, a graphic design and branding firm, where she served as Senior Managing Director. She began her career as an Associate Producer for HBO's award-winning Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Davidowitz has garnered three Emmy awards for her investigative journalism work.

"It's an exciting time, as technology and behaviors evolve, to be expanding the vision of the Crowdtap platform," said Moore. "The challenge of enabling a product organization to work even more closely together, and at a faster pace, in an area that's rich with opportunities to create and discover new ways for people to share their opinions. Who wouldn't want to do that?"

"I was immediately intrigued with Crowdtap's products and vision​. M​y diverse background will serve me well in furthering the ​company's mission and, my goal specifically, to enhance the client experience, while growing company revenue​," said Davidowitz. "In serving our clients, the Client Success team will ​now look to ​take a ​more ​holistic approach to foster valuable relationships. I am​ excited by and ​looking forward to the challenge of a new industry, a​s well as​ managing a talented team focused on ​our clients' goals."

About Crowdtap

Crowdtap is an award-winning marketing technology firm based in New York, which creates on-demand and meaningful connections between brands and consumers through consumer insights, consumer ratings and reviews, and influencer activations. Through instant ideation, feedback and validation, Crowdtap help brands stay on pace with culture and ahead of trends.

Since its founding in 2009, Crowdtap has worked with top brands including General Mills, Heineken, Kraft Foods, P&G, Verizon, Walmart and Yum Brands, and has received numerous accolades for its work from The Shorty Awards, WOMMA and OMMA, among others. Crowdtap has also been named a top place to work by Fortune, one of America's Most Promising Companies by Forbes, and recognized for its growth by Advertising Age and Mashable. Visit corp.crowdtap.com for more information.

