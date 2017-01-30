Crowe Horwath and Ntracts Collaborate to Close Compliance Gap

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Crowe Horwath LLP and Ntracts have collaborated to integrate time study data from Crowe Physician Links with Ntracts, a leading contract management system founded by Hall Render. Crowe is one of the largest public accounting, consulting and technology firms in the U.S.

This collaboration enables physicians and health care facilities to automatically capture, document and report physician time for contract compliance while providing unparalleled visibility into contract processes for improved accuracy and efficiency.

"Connecting Ntracts with Crowe Physician Links fills a significant void in the marketplace today," said John Shane, President and CEO of Ntracts. "The opportunity to collaborate with Crowe Horwath and Hall Render, two highly recognizable leaders in their respective industries, puts Ntracts in a unique position amongst our competition. This solution and joint effort underscores our commitment to delivering the very best contract management system for health care organizations."

"This alliance creates a unique combination that can help physicians and health care organizations achieve compliance, ensure appropriate reimbursement and reduce the risk of program exclusion, legal actions, costly fines and penalties," said Jay Sutton, Crowe Performance Consulting Principal.

"For nearly 30 years, Hall Render has been a significant contributor to the features offered within the Ntracts product," said John Ryan, President and Managing Partner of Hall Render and Ntracts Board Member. "Our objective all along has been to provide a solution to our clients for the efficient and reliable management of their contracts. Collaborating with Crowe will provide our Ntracts clients yet another tool to assist with their compliance needs."

