Crown Prince of Italy Emanuele Filiberto Expands His Los Angeles Food Truck Operation

Prince of Venice Food Truck Launches a $1,000,000 Equity Crowdfunding Offering at www.flashfunders.com/princeofvenice to Drive Sales Growth; Over One-Third of the Financing Already Subscribed

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Crown Prince of Italy Emanuele Filiberto is also the CEO of a company that's exciting and young, yet full of heritage, called Prince of Venice, LLC. "We believe we are the world's first food truck serving gourmet, organic Italian handmade pastas and sauces, and have been successfully taking over the Los Angeles foodie scene," the Prince of Savoy said. The Company's business strategy is to expand operations by adding more Prince of Venice-branded food trucks, starting a boutique food and gift shop, and eventually offering franchise opportunities across the nation and world. "I'd like to become the Starbucks of fresh Italian pasta!" the Prince stated.

The Prince of Venice food truck has been attracting international media attention, featured on Good Day LA FOX 11, KTLA Channel 5, KCRW, Telemundo 52, W Radio of Colombia, Vogue, LA Times, The Telegraph, The Huffington Post, Gala, The Daily Mail, Boss Magazine, Closer Magazine, The Guardian, Munchies, Hola! Mexico, and L'Italo Americano, to name a few.

"Prince of Venice, which is my hereditary title from the 1,000-year-old House of Savoy, takes pride in the quality and authenticity of its handmade pasta," Prince Emanuele Filiberto said. The Prince of Venice Food Truck "is likely the most impressive and elaborate food truck operation in the city," according to the LA Times earlier this year. A glimpse of the Prince of Venice Food Truck menu reveals: decadent Tartufo made with fresh black truffle, house made truffle butter, light cream sauce, chives; delectable yet simple Maccheroni alla Bolognese made with 100% beef ground bolognese sauce and parmesan; and heavenly Orecchiette al Pesto made with basil, parmigiano cheese, pecorino cheese, almonds, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil, among other specials and favorites.

"Now that you're hungry, to fund our expansion strategy, Prince of Venice is pleased to announce our equity crowdfunding offering to raise up to $1,000,000, with more than one-third already subscribed to by new investors," the Prince stated." We also invite you to join this foodie revolution with Italian royalty as a ground-floor investor," he concluded.

You can learn more about Prince of Venice, and qualified investors can subscribe to the offering online, by going to www.FlashFunders.com/princeofvenice a major equity crowdfunding portal based in Santa Monica. View a short video that tells the Prince of Venice Food Truck story, in the Prince's own words, by clicking on https://vimeo.com/208555736. Boustead Securities, LLC, a California-based FINRA Broker/Dealer is the exclusive financial advisor to Prince of Venice, LLC.

"I look forward to welcoming you as a partner in the continued growth of the Prince of Venice Food Truck!" said HRH Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, the Prince of Venice.

ABOUT PRINCE OF VENICE FOOD TRUCK:

Prince of Venice, LLC is a food truck operation that sells various types of gourmet pasta dishes principally in the Los Angeles, California area. Our initial truck currently makes multiple stops per week (serving lunch and dinner six days a week) at prearranged locations. Food preparation occurs at our central kitchen which supports streamlined operations within the truck by limiting in-truck operations to assembly and cooking. This allows our truck to achieve maximum revenues per hour and deliver various pasta dishes efficiently to our customers. Our business model implements the use of social media and location booking to secure sales at each stop.

The Company is committed to bringing the highest quality pasta dishes to the Los Angeles food truck market. The Company's business model relies on the continued growth and success of its existing food truck, as well as the addition of a second food truck and a restaurant/storefront. With funding to be provided to the Company from the proceeds of this Offering, the Company intends to open a second food truck and also a 30- to 40-seat restaurant that will also contain an Italian food market. Within this market, Prince of Venice intends to sell gourmet quality pastas, sauces, oils, seasonal treats and wines, along with other food-related items.

www.princeofvenicefoodtruck.com

ABOUT FLASH FUNDERS:

FlashFunders, Inc. is a tech-enabled investment bank that empowers companies to publicly fundraise from anyone, including accredited investors, international investors and the crowd. FlashFunders has built the technology and regulatory infrastructure to facilitate any type of distributed securities offering (including Reg A+, Reg D and Reg CF). As a registered FINRA Broker-Dealer Clearing Firm, Funding Portal and Transfer Agent, FlashFunders is an end-to-end resource for companies raising capital. FlashFunders was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

www.flashfunders.com

ABOUT BOUSTEAD SECURITIES, LLC:

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

www.boustead1828.com