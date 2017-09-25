Crown World Mobility Takes Home Wins at 2017 FEM APAC EMMAs

Industry Leader in Mobile Workforce Solutions Recognized for Best Vendor Partnership and Expatriate Banking & Financial Services Innovation

DANBURY, CT--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions and talent management strategies -- is pleased to announce its impressive, double-win at this year's Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) APAC EMMAs, earning both the Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation award and the Best Vendor Partnership Award -- bestowed as a result of CWM's groundbreaking relationship with Australian Dairy Corporation, Fonterra.

Patrick Groth, Regional Director, Sales & Account Management of Crown World Mobility, could not be more thrilled about winning at this year's event: "We are extremely proud of our strong partnership with Fonterra," he says. "The Best Vendor Partnership award reflects Crown's dedication to providing high quality services, supporting Fonterra proactively in executing its business priorities."

Matt Crockett, Director of Finance & Technology, added: "We are absolutely honored to also be given the Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation award, which would not be possible without our solid business relationships and our talented internal team."

The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and International HR industry, celebrated by key industry figures, leaders and companies including some of the best and from the APAC region. The 6th year of the FEM EMMAs saw entries across 24 categories and the independent judging panel made up of industry experts specifically commented on Crown World Mobility's entries:

"Excellent entry. Efficient process implemented with great time and cost savings for the company and importantly for its clients." - Judges on Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation

"Clearly Crown is very embedded in the account and a strong partnership. Good use of leveraging Crown's global presence and buying power to reduce vendor costs. The PA for the day is a very simple yet effective innovation and something I am sure Crown can roll out in other locations." - Judges on Best Vendor Partnership with Fonterra

Crown World Mobility, part of The Crown Group -- an active, agile company of 5,200 people working in almost 60 countries around the world -- is a values-based organization where people come first. Backed by the stability of a massive global footprint, CWM is able to provide the benefits of world-class service on the international stage.

About Crown World Mobility: Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.