Crown World Mobility to Host 2017 Global Mobility Trends Webinar

Global Practice Leader of CWM's Consulting Services Set to Share Exciting Global Mobility Trends of 2017

DANBURY, CT--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions -- is pleased to announce it will be hosting a 2017 Global Mobility Trends webinar, based on its annual Perspectives trends article, on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. EST. Global practice leader of CWM's consulting services, Lisa Johnson, will highlight 10 global mobility trends and provide analysis to help companies plan for next steps and strategies in the months ahead.

"The complex landscape of global mobility and global business continues to change and this year we've seen some new concepts emerge and some others that require an update," said Johnson. "It's an exciting time for our industry. My hope is that the top trends I will be discussing will not only inspire organizations to consider new possibilities and innovative ways of thinking, but also prepare them for change."

Topics include closing the gender gap for international assignments, recruiting and retaining young professionals and simplifying policy documents. Registration is required to join the free one-hour webinar. For the Americas (Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. EST), register here. Participants are eligible for Worldwide ERC® CRP credit. With questions, please contact Sheryl Cherry at scherry@crownww.com

For more information on CWM and its webinars, visit http://www.crownworldmobility.com.

Crown World Mobility

