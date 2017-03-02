Crude Awakenings: Discover the Value of Oil and Gas March 6 - 10

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Do you think you know all there is to know about the oil and gas industry? Seismic and geophysical surveys? Think again. For one week, from March 6 - 10, 2017, the Crude Awakenings Challenge encourages energy users to rediscover the oil and gas industry and challenge their assumptions about oil and gas.

The use of oil and gas is so central to our lives that we often do not recognize just how essential it is. There is no question that this affordable, abundant and reliable source of energy is responsible for enriching the quality of life and wellbeing for people all over the world.

Environmental activist campaigns like the Keep it in the Ground movement encourage governments to keep the world's remaining fossil fuels in the ground. But what impact would this have on your everyday life beyond the resources needed to power your home and fuel your vehicles? Do we really want to go without the many benefits the industry brings to our lives?

The Crude Awakenings Challenge, from March 6 - 10, encourages people to chronicle on Facebook or Twitter their assumptions and what they discover as they use products they did not know were made possible by oil and gas.

In partnership with the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC), the Crude Awakenings Challenge is sponsored by the American Oil and Gas Historical Society, American Petroleum Institute (API), Arctic Energy Center, Energy in Depth/Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), Grow Louisiana Coalition, International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC, and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA).

Nikki Martin, President of the IAGC said, "The IAGC is honored to stand with these esteemed organizations to bring awareness of the importance of our industry. Every day, tens of thousands of workers from geologists and geophysicists to petroleum and drilling engineers, accountants and truck drivers in the oil and gas industry work to improve and sustain people's quality of life all over the world. I am also proud of the key role the geophysical industry plays in the oil and gas development process. From discovery to delivery, seismic and other geophysical surveys are essential to understanding and accessing the world's energy resources. We look forward to hearing about what people learn during the Crude Awakenings Challenge week."

The Crude Awakenings Challenge is created to raise the awareness about the value of oil and gas in our daily lives and to inform the public about the geophysical technology that starts the entire process. Take the Challenge at www.crudeawakenings.com and join the discussion on Facebook at Crude Awakenings Challenge or Twitter @CrudeAwakenings.

For additional oil and gas industry information and materials, please visit: www.iagc.org, www.aoghs.org, www.api.org, www.arcticenergycenter.com, drillingmatters.iadc.org, www.energyindepth.org, www.energytomorrow.org/energy-is-everything, www.growlouisianacoalition.com and www.noia.org.

About the IAGC

The IAGC represents more than 125 member companies worldwide from all segments of the geophysical industry and is the only trade organization solely dedicated to representing the industry. It is the leader in geophysical technical and operations expertise and for more than 45 years, the IAGC has worked to optimize the business and regulatory climate and enhances public understanding to support a strong, viable geophysical industry essential to discovering and delivering the world's energy resources.