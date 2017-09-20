Crunchyroll Bringing Black Clover Anime to BLE/Mip

Black Clover, an animated adventure of two brothers in a magical world where the battle lines are forming

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Crunchyroll, the world's largest destination for anime and manga, will bring several new exciting series to U.S., European and Latin American audiences outside of Asia this October, including the markets of Brand Licensing Europe, Mip Junior and Mipcom. Crunchyroll is expanding its reach in international markets by introducing more kid and tween friendly animated properties including Black Clover, a story of magic, battles and an epic quest to be the Wizard King.

Black Clover launches in Japan on TV Tokyo on October 3rd at 6:25PM JST, with the simulcast launching on Crunchyroll as early as 1 hour later. The beloved series is from the same team (Shueisha, Studio Pierrot & TV Tokyo) that created Naruto. The Black Clover manga began its highly successful serialization in February 2015 in Shueisha's SHONEN JUMP.

"As Crunchyroll continues to expand our capabilities and reach, we see great opportunity ahead across multiple platforms. Black Clover is one of the best anime series for young viewers, and the perfect property for audiences of all ages to enjoy across TV, retail, and streaming. We're thrilled to be able to bring this great title to market," said Colin Decker, COO, Crunchyroll.

In addition to Black Clover, Crunchyroll will also introduce The Ancient Magus' Bride and Dies Irae at the October markets.

