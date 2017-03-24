Crystal Bus -- Hong Kong's First Sightseeing Restaurant Bus

Admire the beautiful views of the city while enjoying Michelin starred delicacies for a fresh experience of travelling around Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Hong Kong's very first Crystal Bus officially went into service on 15th March 2017.

Crystal Bus is Hong Kong's first-ever sightseeing restaurant bus to drive through the city. Paired with stylish interiors decorated with crystals, high quality sound systems, and special facilities, guests can admire the beautiful views of the city while enjoying delicacies from local Michelin starred restaurants.

Crystal Bus Holding Limited held the "Crystal Bus Debut Launch" on 14th March 2017 with the attendance of press, councillors, commercial elites, and partners from different industries.

To create a more "bling bling" experience, foreign experts on crystal decoration will be invited to stick crystals in prominent positions around the interior of the bus before 30th of April. Crystal Bus is a 47-seater double decker offering two day tours and one night tour. It has audio guide devices that provides guests with a history of each attraction in Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Souvenirs will be on sale aboard the bus (starts right after 1st of May).

The two day tours each offer around a two and a half hour journey; attractions en route include: The Peninsula Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Hong Kong Space Museum, Nathan Road, Hong Kong Central Mosque, Temple Street, Central Star Ferry Pier, Hong Kong Observation Wheel, Statue Square, Central Government Complex, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Golden Bauhinia Square, Canton Road, Tsing Ma Bridge, Lantau Link View Point. Guests will also have an opportunity to alight and take photos. Day tour tickets are HK$380 per person including a starred Dim Sum set.

Night tours are only available for booking out the entire bus, offering a five hour "attractions-on-demand" journey. Starred dishes for dinner include seafood, Chinese and Western style options. The booking fee from Monday to Thursday will cost HK$8,800 while on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and on the eve of public holidays, it will cost HK$12,800, including drinks and snacks. Additional charges are needed for dinner dishes and extra drinks.

Website for online booking: www.crystalbus.com.hk