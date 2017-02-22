Crystal Exploration Sample Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC. (the "Company" or "Crystal") (TSX VENTURE:CEI) is pleased to report a series of results from Crystal's 100% owned Muskox and Hood Project areas.

All the existing archived drill core has now been logged and sampled in a series of 7 composite samples from the Muskox Kimberlite. The results are summarized below in Table 1. The samples were processed using the Saskatchewan Research Councils ("SRC's") Dense Media Separation ("DMS") plant to recover commercial sized (approximately +0.85 mm), macro-diamonds.

The combined grade from the DMS processing for the magmatic kimberlite samples is 0.45 carats per tonne ("cpt") and the combined grade from the DMS processing for the pyroclastic kimberlite samples is 0.19 cpt. The largest diamonds recovered include 0.49 carats, 0.40 carats and 0.30 carats (see diamond pictures below). The diamonds are described as off-white, transparent to translucent with minor inclusions.

TABLE 1 - MUSKOX KIMBERLITE MACRODIAMOND RESULTS

Sample Weight

(Kilograms) Number of

Macrodiamonds

(+0.85mm) Total Carats Carats per

tonne ("cpt") 16DBP700 (magmatic) 15,909 144 6.4 0.40 *MOX-004 (magmatic) 2,200.40 14 0.669 0.30 *MOX-025 (magmatic) 2,158.80 17 0.675 0.31 *MOX-020 (magmatic) 2,083.50 47 2.376 1.14 TOTAL MAGMATICKIMBERLITE 22,351.7 222 10.12 0.45 MOX-011 (pyroclastic) 2,209 14 0.69 0.31 MOX-027 (pyroclastic) 2,027 6 0.20 0.1 16DBP701 (pyroclastic) 10,039.50 45 1.87 0.19 TOTAL PYROCLASTIC KIMBERLITE 14,275.50 65 2.76 0.19

*Reported March 29, 2016 (see www.crystalexploration.com)

Caustic fusion was completed on two rock samples collected from the Muskox Kimberlite. The samples were mantle xenoliths and contained 7 diamonds and 45 diamonds respectively. The results are shown in Table 2.

Caustic fusion was completed on two composite rock samples collected from the James River Kimberlite Dyke at surface, located at the Hood Project confirming it is diamondiferous and warrants further exploration. In total, 4 microdiamonds were recovered from sample 16DBP500. The James River Dyke is only 15km from the diamondiferous Tenacity Kimberlite. A high priority drill target developed by Crystal during 2016 exists along the structure that hosts the James River Kimberlite Dyke. The results are shown in Table 2.

TABLE 2 - CAUSTIC FUSION RESULTS

Sample Sieve Size (mm) Weight

(kg) +0.106 +0.150 +0.212 +0.600 TOTAL

DIAMONDS 17DBP001 (Muskox -Eclogite Xenoliths) 1.6

6

0

1

0

7

17DBP002 (Muskox -Peridotite Xenoliths) 3.3

35

8

1

1

45

16DBP500(James River Dyke) 41.9

2

2

0

0

4

16KRP203(James River Dyke) 9.4

0

0

0

0

0



To view three images of Muskox diamonds, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Muskox_Diamonds.pdf

Jim Greig, President and CEO of Crystal Exploration Inc., commented, "The samples are similar to some of the historical results at the Muskox Kimberlite. The material processed was archived drill core from previous operators drill campaigns that enabled a cost-effective method to further examine the large kimberlite pipe which measures nearly 4 hectares at surface and extends to over 300m depth. The size and grade potential at Muskox has yet to be fully understood and is illustrated through various sampling programs that generated high to marginal grades throughout the years. The recent results reflect a very small sample size and it is the diamond valuation of good quality gemstones that needs further examination. Future exploration will be required to understand the entire diamond opportunity within the Muskox Kimberlite Pipe. Crystal's projects that neighbor the Jericho Diamond Mine may represent an opportunity for near-term production at an existing diamond mining facility."

In addition, Mr. Anthony Jackson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Crystal, effective February 1, 2017. Mr. Jackson replaces Mr. Justin Bourassa, who has resigned as CFO of the Company. Mr. Bourassa was an integral part of the Crystal team and the Company wishes him well on all future endeavors.

