Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. Announces New Board Member

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. ("Crystal Peak" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CPM)(OTCQX:CPMMF) today announced that it appointed Aaron Hood to its Board of Directors ("Board") effective March 31, 2017. In his role as board member, he will help oversee the Company's Sevier Lake Playa Sulphate of Potash ("SOP") Project located in southwestern Utah. With this appointment, the Board increases to nine members.

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Hood to the board," said Lance D'Ambrosio, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Peak. "He brings a wealth of financial experience to our company so we look forward to his contributions as we move our project beyond development and into the financing and construction phase."

"I am pleased to be joining the board of Crystal Peak," added Aaron Hood. "I believe that the Sevier Playa represents a terrific opportunity and I look forward to helping the team realize the project's great potential."

Mr. Hood currently serves as the Director of Corporate Finance for EMR Capital Group. Prior to that, he was Chief Investment Officer of Minderoo Group, the largest shareholder in Fortescue Metals Group, as well as an investor in many other mining and agricultural companies.

Mr. Hood began his career with Macquarie Bank where he worked with the industrials and property investment banking team. Following that, he worked for ten years as Executive Director of one of Australia's premier private equity firms. There, he made investments and held Directorships in companies in various fields including oil and gas services, mining services, manufacturing, and retail. He also served as non-executive director of ASX-listed resource companies such as Impact Minerals and Vimy Resources and served as chair of Western Australia's largest beef processor, Harvey Beef.

Mr. Hood holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce, both from the University of Western Australia; an MBA from INSEAD (France); and is Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.

Crystal Peak is focused on the production of premium specialty fertilizers. Crystal Peak controls, directly or through agreement, mineral leases on more than 124,000 acres on its Sevier Playa property in Millard County, Utah. With a brine mineral resource known to contain potassium, magnesium, sulphate, lithium, and a suite of other beneficial minerals, Crystal Peak is targeting the production of specialty fertilizers, initially focused on potassium sulphate ("SOP"), through the use of a cost-effective solar evaporation process. SOP and other specialty fertilizers are used in the production of high value, chloride-sensitive crops such as fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts. Crystal Peak is currently engaged in engineering and analysis designed to support a feasibility study, environmental permitting, and ultimately mineral production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the feasibility study and the results thereof; the targeting of the development and production of specialty fertilizers and associated minerals, including SOP, lithium, and magnesium compounds through the use of a cost-effective solar evaporation process; and Crystal Peak's future business. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases; or terms that state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "could occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Crystal Peak to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Crystal Peak has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Crystal Peak does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.