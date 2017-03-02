SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - CSA Travel Protection, dedicated for 25 years to providing full-service travel insurance solutions, took home two Stevie® Awards in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Friday at the gala banquet in Las Vegas.

CSA's Senior Customer Service Representative Dan Castle won a Silver Stevie in the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Financial Services Industries category; while Senior Trainer Matt Rhea won a Bronze Stevie in the Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year category.

"We're proud to have these two consistently excellent performers as part of our team and honored that they represented CSA as Stevie Awards winners this year," said Bob Chambers, vice president of operations at CSA Travel Protection. "They help solidify CSA's reputation for superior customer service, which enables the company to soar above the rest."

Castle's and Rhea's accomplishments support the company's mission to "exceed the expectations of its business partners and the traveling public, through quality customer service." Their award-winning efforts have helped CSA achieve high-quality customer service and high client satisfaction and remain ahead of the curve with its approach to developing training content.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards(SM) and International Business Awards(SM).

More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month. Finalists were determined by another 77 judges.

"Impressive stats for customer feedback both in volume and rating!" a judge commented on Castle's work. Another judge praised Rhea, "Great work from Matt. He obviously cares about training and the customer experience and how all groups help impact it. Nice work!"

About CSA Travel Protection

CSA Travel Protection is dedicated to providing valuable travel insurance and emergency assistance services to protect travelers' vacation investments and provide the peace of mind one deserves while traveling. For 25 years CSA has developed a reputation for standing behind its customers and by offering products and services to meet their needs. Through award-winning customer service, extensive experience and industry-leading innovation, CSA is with its clients every step of the way, whenever and wherever they are needed.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

