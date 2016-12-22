CSE: 2016-1214 - Fundamental Change - Alibaba Innovations Corp./Supreme Metals Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--Supreme Metals Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Alibaba Innovations Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol will continue to be ABJ. Supreme Metals will begin trading on December 28, 2016.

Supreme Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the Shotgun Property, comprising of 24 claims in three mineral titles, totaling 492.73 hectares located approximately 60 km north-west by road from the town of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Shotgun Property is prospective for copper or copper-bearing porphyry (+/- Mo-Au-Ag). The Company's immediate objective is to further explore the Shotgun Property by way of mapping, geochemical sampling, magnetic geophysics, trenching, and a series of shallow drill holes to test target zones. The longer term objective is to identify, evaluate, acquire, and explore other mineral properties so as to diversify its holdings, minimize risk, and maximize opportunities.

Supreme Metals Corp., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Alibaba Innovations Corp. a été approuvé pour l'inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles à thecse.com

Le symbole continuera d'être ABJ. Les Métaux suprêmes commenceront à être négociés le 28 décembre 2016.

Supreme Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur la propriété Shotgun, composée de 24 claims en trois titres miniers, totalisant 492,73 hectares situés à environ 60 km au nord-ouest de la ville de Pemberton, en Colombie-Britannique. La propriété Shotgun est prospective pour le porphyre cuivré ou porteur de cuivre (+/- Mo-Au-Ag). L'objectif immédiat de la société est d'explorer davantage la propriété Shotgun par le biais de cartographie, d'échantillonnage géochimique, de géophysique magnétique, de tranchées et d'une série de trous de forage peu profonds pour tester les zones cibles. L'objectif à plus long terme est d'identifier, d'évaluer, d'acquérir et d'explorer d'autres propriétés minières afin de diversifier ses avoirs, de minimiser les risques et de maximiser les opportunités.