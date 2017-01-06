CSE: 2017-0102 - Suspension - Alliance Growers Corp. (ACG)

January 06, 2017 10:38 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - Alliance Growers Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Alliance will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the BC Securities Commission.
Date: Effective immediately, January 6, 2017
Symbol: ACG
