News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

January 06, 2017 11:03 ET

CSE: 2017-0103 - Suspension - EA Education Group Inc. (EA)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - EA Education Group Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, EA will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the BC Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, January 6, 2017

Symbol: EA

Contact Information

News Room
 