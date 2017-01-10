News Room
January 10, 2017 11:54 ET

CSE: 2017-0107 - Suspension - Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ISP)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Intelligent Content will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, January 10, 2017

Symbol: ISP

