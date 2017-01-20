CSE: 2017-0113 - Reinstatement and Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Immunall Science Inc. (GNS)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - On August 3, 2016 Immunall Science Inc. announced a name change to AREV Nutrition Sciences Inc. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) new for a thirty three (33) old basis.

As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be approximately 1,013,209.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available at www.theCSE.com

Record Date for Consolidation: August 24, 2016

Effective Date: January 23, 2017

New Symbol: ARV

CUSIP: 04016C107

ISIN: CA04016C1077