CSE: 2017-0115 - Fundamental Change - Pacific Therapeutics Ltd./Tower One Wireless Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Tower One Wireless Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol PT will be delisted at the close on January 25, 2017. Tower One Wireless will begin trading on January 26, 2017.

The Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary, Tower Three, focuses primarily on building towers in municipalities where there is limited or no cellular coverage. This enhances the probability of multiple carriers sharing the tower and minimizes competitive risk. Tower Three is currently focused on 4G LTE infrastructure expansion in Colombia and will look to open other territories to enhance coverage.

Tower One Wireless Corp., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. a été approuvé à l'inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles à thecse.com

Le symbole PT sera désinscrit à la clôture le 25 janvier 2017. Tower One Wireless seront transigées sur le 26 janvier 2017.

Tower One se concentre principalement sur la construction de tours dans les municipalités où la couverture cellulaire est limitée ou nulle. Cela augmente la probabilité que plusieurs transporteurs partagent la tour et minimise le risque concurrentiel. Tower One est actuellement concentré sur l'expansion de l'infrastructure 4G LTE en Colombie et cherchera à ouvrir d'autres territoires pour améliorer la couverture.