CSE: 2017-0117 - Consolidation - Genius Properties Ltd. (GNI)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Genius Properties Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 18,839,082.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on February 1, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on January 31, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.