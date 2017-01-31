News Room
January 31, 2017

CSE: 2017-0119 - Suspension - Deer Horn Capital Inc. (DHC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Deer Horn Capital Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Deer Horn will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, January 31, 2017

Symbol: DHC

