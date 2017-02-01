News Room
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

February 01, 2017 12:59 ET

CSE: 2017-0121 - Name and Symbol Change - Arcturus Growthstar Technologies Inc. (AGS)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Arcturus Growthstar Technologies Inc. has announced a name change to Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on February 2, 2017.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com

Effective Date: February 2, 2017
New Symbol: FFT
New CUSIP: 36116Y100
New ISIN: CA36116Y1007

If you have any questions or require further information, or to be removed from the mailing list please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

To unsubscribe click here.

Contact Information

News Room
 