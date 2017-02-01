CSE: 2017-0121 - Name and Symbol Change - Arcturus Growthstar Technologies Inc. (AGS)

February 01, 2017 12:59 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Arcturus Growthstar Technologies Inc. has announced a name change to Future Farm Technologies Inc.
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on February 2, 2017.
Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com
