CSE: 2017-0202 - New Listing - Minera IRL Limited

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - The common shares of Minera IRL Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Minera IRL is a Latin American Company in the business of precious metals mining, mine development and mineral exploration. Its primary project is Ollachea, an advanced gold development project with potential for reserve and resource expansion located in southern Peru.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Minera IRL Limited a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Minera IRL est une entreprise d'Amérique latine dans le commerce de métaux précieux, exploitation minière, exploitation minière et exploration minérale. Son projet principal est Ollachea, un projet de développement or avancé avec potentiel d'expansion de réserves et de ressources située au sud du Pérou.